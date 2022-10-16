Food service location inspections from Sept. 1 to Sept 30, 2022.
MONTOUR
CHEROKEE TAP ROOM INC.
Date of report: 09-16
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No QAC test strips available.) 2(6 unshielded fluorescent lights in ware-wash room.)
KOHL’S STONY HILL TREE FARM SNACK STAND
Date of report: 09-06
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Three fluorescent lights not shielded.)
NORTHUMBERLAND
ENERGY & LIFE NUTRITION
Date of report: 09-23
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
IRON VINES WINERY
Date of report: 09-23
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
40 & 8 CLUB
Date of report: 09-21
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Cardboard used as shelf liners is not an approved material for non-food contact surfaces.) 2(No chlorine test strips available.) 3(Buildup of dust on fan guards in walk-in cooler.)
DOLLAR GENERAL #6978
Date of report: 09-21
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility hot water heater is not producing any hot water to supply restroom hand sinks at the time of this inspection) 2(Chip aisle shelving shroud of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.)
DOLLAR GENERAL #14923
Date of report: 09-21
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(2 cans of fruit cocktail observed with damaged seams. Both cans were pulled from sale.)
DOLLAR GENERAL #21107
Date of report: 09-21
Town: Montandon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(3 dented cans of food observed for sale. All three were pulled and will be discarded.)
DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #3455
Date of report: 09-21
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SCHOCK’S CONCESSIONS MFF 3
Date of report: 09-20
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MR PIZZA
Date of report: 09-16
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Restroom door is not self-closing.)
OLIVER’S CIGAR AND SPIRITS
Date of report: 09-16
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No QAC test strips available.)
HERITAGE RESTAURANT
Date of report: 09-15
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food Employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration.)
PACKER HOUSE CATERING
Date of report: 09-13
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CVS PHARMACY #1575
Date of report: 09-09
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
J B K COMPLEX
Date of report: 09-09
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JOSEPH PRIESTLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 09-09
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHIKELLAMY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 09-09
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Spray bottle in mop sink faucet not labeled as to contents. PIC will have maintenance label bottle today.) 2(Hot water only getting to 97F at 3 different sinks. Minimum hot water is to be 100F for handwashing and 110F for manual warewashing. Dishwasher wash cycle was 158 and rinse 180 due to booster on dishwasher.) 3(Y-valve with shutoffs and chemical station installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker on mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream of the AVB without a bleeder type valve.) 4(Dust accumulating on ceiling tiles in kitchen around air diffusers.)
LAUGHTERS INC.
Date of report: 09-08
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have residue and was not clean to sight and touch.)
NANA’S KITCHEN
Date of report: 09-08
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA
Date of report: 09-08
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Containers of food not stored at least 6” in walk-in cooler and freezer.) 2(Employee restroom missing covered trash can, paper towels and does not have a self-closing door. A common towel for drying hands is not allowed.) 3(Y-valve with shutoff and chemical station installed downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB.) 4(Two strainers hanging at 3-compartment sink had damaged mesh and tape on handle and are no longer in safe working condition.)
PALMER‘S DINER
Date of report: 09-08
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Black buildup on post can opener frame and blade base.) 2(Food prep employee observed wearing watch.)
PENN JERSEY MART #4
Date of report: 09-08
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food prep employee wearing watch and bracelet.) 2(Bulk bag of onions not stored at least 6” off the floor.) 3(No covered trash can in restroom for proper disposal of feminine products. Restroom door is not self-closing.) 4(Dust and grease buildup on hood filters above griddle.) 5(No QAC test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink.) 6(Accumulation of dust on fan guards in walk-in cooler.)
SPANGENBERG’S FAMILY DRIVE IN
Date of report: 09-08
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Restroom door is not self-closing.)
THE CLUB HOUSE
Date of report: 09-08
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Certified employee took the 3 yr Food Handler class instead of the 5 yr manager course. Owner will need to have someone onsite during open hours with the 5 yr manager certificate.)
BARBARIANQ MFF3 XKL2444
Date of report: 09-07
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOLLYWOOD PIZZA AND BAKERY
Date of report: 09-07
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Ceiling exhaust grate at pizza oven has buildup of grease and dust and needs attention structurally. Area should be smooth and easily cleanable when upgraded.) 2(No QAC test strips to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink.) 3(Restroom doors are not self-closing.) 4 (Table top at end of stainless table is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Top cover is torn and missing in areas.)
MASSER’S RESTAURANT
Date of report: 09-07
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Goose neck drain in walk-in cooler leaking into bucket on floor. Leak needs to be corrected. True refrigerator across from ice machine has frozen drain pan and leaking onto covered tomatoes.) 2(Bag of potatoes not stored 6” off the floor in hallway to coolers.) 3(Food storage racks in walk-in cooler have rusted surfaces and are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.) 4(Two unshielded lights above the dishwasher exit end.)
MT CARMEL ONE STOP SHOP
Date of report: 09-07
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No covered trash can in restroom for feminine products. Restroom door is not self-closing.)
TIMBER CREEK FAMILY RESTAURANT
Date of report: 09-07
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
CHILLERS
Date of report: 09-02
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER
BANNERVILLE FIRE CO TFS-4
Date of report: 09-22
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BEAVER SPRINGS FIRE CO TFS-3
Date of report: 09-22
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The hand wash sink was in disrepair and not operational. Repairs required.)
BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA TROOP 408
Date of report: 09-22
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CIC CONCESSIONS
Date of report: 09-22
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CIC LEMONADE TFS-3
Date of report: 09-22
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FAIR ASSOCIATION PORK STAND TFS-4
Date of report: 09-22
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MACC @ BEAVER FAIR TFS-3
Date of report: 09-22
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDD-WEST FFA — TFS-3
Date of report: 09-22
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROTARY CLUB HOT DOG TFS-3
Date of report: 09-22
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BANNERVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE CO TFS-3
Date of report: 09-20
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MCCLURE BEAN SOUP TFS-3
Date of report: 09-20
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AIRY-DALE FARM MARKET @ MCCLURE BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL
Date of report: 09-19
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CIC LEMONADE (CCF) TFS-3
Date of report: 09-19
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MCCLURE FIRE CO @ BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL TFS-3
Date of report: 09-19
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RACHAEL’S COUNTRY COOKIN @ BEAN SOUP
Date of report: 09-19
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TERRY’S PIZZA STAND TFS-3
Date of report: 09-19
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
OLD MILL COFFEE HOUSE
Date of report: 09-13
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BEAVER VALLEY COUNTRY STORE
Date of report: 09-12
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Prepackaged food (coleslaw bean soup and pasta salad) is not labeled properly with ingredient statement.)
UNION
LAPP’S DUTCH COUNTRY PRETZELS (MFF3)
Date of report: 09-26
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
COUNTRY CUPBOARD EXPRESS
Date of report: 09-20
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PUNAKO LANE ARTISAN HEARTH
Date of report: 09-20
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SAFFRON
Date of report: 09-20
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GREEN RIDGE COUNTRY STORE
Date of report: 09-19
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed several ready-to-eat food items in the walk-in cooler and freezer stored open with no covering.)
WAGGING TAIL COFFEE CO.
Date of report: 09-16
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed flavor syrup bottles stored in employee restroom. No food or food-contact items may be stored in restrooms.) 2(No QAC test strips available.)