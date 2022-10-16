Food inspections

The Daily Item will publish the results of restaurant inspections monthly.

Food service location inspections from Sept. 1 to Sept 30, 2022.

MONTOUR

CHEROKEE TAP ROOM INC.

Date of report: 09-16

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No QAC test strips available.) 2(6 unshielded fluorescent lights in ware-wash room.)

KOHL’S STONY HILL TREE FARM SNACK STAND

Date of report: 09-06

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Three fluorescent lights not shielded.)

NORTHUMBERLAND

ENERGY & LIFE NUTRITION

Date of report: 09-23

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

IRON VINES WINERY

Date of report: 09-23

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

40 & 8 CLUB

Date of report: 09-21

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Cardboard used as shelf liners is not an approved material for non-food contact surfaces.) 2(No chlorine test strips available.) 3(Buildup of dust on fan guards in walk-in cooler.)

DOLLAR GENERAL #6978

Date of report: 09-21

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility hot water heater is not producing any hot water to supply restroom hand sinks at the time of this inspection) 2(Chip aisle shelving shroud of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.)

DOLLAR GENERAL #14923

Date of report: 09-21

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(2 cans of fruit cocktail observed with damaged seams. Both cans were pulled from sale.)

DOLLAR GENERAL #21107

Date of report: 09-21

Town: Montandon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(3 dented cans of food observed for sale. All three were pulled and will be discarded.)

DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #3455

Date of report: 09-21

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SCHOCK’S CONCESSIONS MFF 3

Date of report: 09-20

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MR PIZZA

Date of report: 09-16

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Restroom door is not self-closing.)

OLIVER’S CIGAR AND SPIRITS

Date of report: 09-16

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No QAC test strips available.)

HERITAGE RESTAURANT

Date of report: 09-15

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food Employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration.)

PACKER HOUSE CATERING

Date of report: 09-13

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CVS PHARMACY #1575

Date of report: 09-09

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

J B K COMPLEX

Date of report: 09-09

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JOSEPH PRIESTLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 09-09

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHIKELLAMY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 09-09

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Spray bottle in mop sink faucet not labeled as to contents. PIC will have maintenance label bottle today.) 2(Hot water only getting to 97F at 3 different sinks. Minimum hot water is to be 100F for handwashing and 110F for manual warewashing. Dishwasher wash cycle was 158 and rinse 180 due to booster on dishwasher.) 3(Y-valve with shutoffs and chemical station installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker on mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream of the AVB without a bleeder type valve.) 4(Dust accumulating on ceiling tiles in kitchen around air diffusers.)

LAUGHTERS INC.

Date of report: 09-08

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have residue and was not clean to sight and touch.)

NANA’S KITCHEN

Date of report: 09-08

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA

Date of report: 09-08

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Containers of food not stored at least 6” in walk-in cooler and freezer.) 2(Employee restroom missing covered trash can, paper towels and does not have a self-closing door. A common towel for drying hands is not allowed.) 3(Y-valve with shutoff and chemical station installed downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB.) 4(Two strainers hanging at 3-compartment sink had damaged mesh and tape on handle and are no longer in safe working condition.)

PALMER‘S DINER

Date of report: 09-08

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Black buildup on post can opener frame and blade base.) 2(Food prep employee observed wearing watch.)

PENN JERSEY MART #4

Date of report: 09-08

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food prep employee wearing watch and bracelet.) 2(Bulk bag of onions not stored at least 6” off the floor.) 3(No covered trash can in restroom for proper disposal of feminine products. Restroom door is not self-closing.) 4(Dust and grease buildup on hood filters above griddle.) 5(No QAC test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink.) 6(Accumulation of dust on fan guards in walk-in cooler.)

SPANGENBERG’S FAMILY DRIVE IN

Date of report: 09-08

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Restroom door is not self-closing.)

THE CLUB HOUSE

Date of report: 09-08

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Certified employee took the 3 yr Food Handler class instead of the 5 yr manager course. Owner will need to have someone onsite during open hours with the 5 yr manager certificate.)

BARBARIANQ MFF3 XKL2444

Date of report: 09-07

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOLLYWOOD PIZZA AND BAKERY

Date of report: 09-07

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Ceiling exhaust grate at pizza oven has buildup of grease and dust and needs attention structurally. Area should be smooth and easily cleanable when upgraded.) 2(No QAC test strips to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink.) 3(Restroom doors are not self-closing.) 4 (Table top at end of stainless table is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Top cover is torn and missing in areas.)

MASSER’S RESTAURANT

Date of report: 09-07

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Goose neck drain in walk-in cooler leaking into bucket on floor. Leak needs to be corrected. True refrigerator across from ice machine has frozen drain pan and leaking onto covered tomatoes.) 2(Bag of potatoes not stored 6” off the floor in hallway to coolers.) 3(Food storage racks in walk-in cooler have rusted surfaces and are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.) 4(Two unshielded lights above the dishwasher exit end.)

MT CARMEL ONE STOP SHOP

Date of report: 09-07

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No covered trash can in restroom for feminine products. Restroom door is not self-closing.)

TIMBER CREEK FAMILY RESTAURANT

Date of report: 09-07

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was

CHILLERS

Date of report: 09-02

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER

BANNERVILLE FIRE CO TFS-4

Date of report: 09-22

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BEAVER SPRINGS FIRE CO TFS-3

Date of report: 09-22

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The hand wash sink was in disrepair and not operational. Repairs required.)

BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA TROOP 408

Date of report: 09-22

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CIC CONCESSIONS

Date of report: 09-22

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CIC LEMONADE TFS-3

Date of report: 09-22

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FAIR ASSOCIATION PORK STAND TFS-4

Date of report: 09-22

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MACC @ BEAVER FAIR TFS-3

Date of report: 09-22

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDD-WEST FFA — TFS-3

Date of report: 09-22

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ROTARY CLUB HOT DOG TFS-3

Date of report: 09-22

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BANNERVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE CO TFS-3

Date of report: 09-20

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MCCLURE BEAN SOUP TFS-3

Date of report: 09-20

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AIRY-DALE FARM MARKET @ MCCLURE BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL

Date of report: 09-19

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CIC LEMONADE (CCF) TFS-3

Date of report: 09-19

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MCCLURE FIRE CO @ BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL TFS-3

Date of report: 09-19

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RACHAEL’S COUNTRY COOKIN @ BEAN SOUP

Date of report: 09-19

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TERRY’S PIZZA STAND TFS-3

Date of report: 09-19

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

OLD MILL COFFEE HOUSE

Date of report: 09-13

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BEAVER VALLEY COUNTRY STORE

Date of report: 09-12

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Prepackaged food (coleslaw bean soup and pasta salad) is not labeled properly with ingredient statement.)

UNION

LAPP’S DUTCH COUNTRY PRETZELS (MFF3)

Date of report: 09-26

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

COUNTRY CUPBOARD EXPRESS

Date of report: 09-20

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PUNAKO LANE ARTISAN HEARTH

Date of report: 09-20

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SAFFRON

Date of report: 09-20

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GREEN RIDGE COUNTRY STORE

Date of report: 09-19

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed several ready-to-eat food items in the walk-in cooler and freezer stored open with no covering.)

WAGGING TAIL COFFEE CO.

Date of report: 09-16

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed flavor syrup bottles stored in employee restroom. No food or food-contact items may be stored in restrooms.) 2(No QAC test strips available.)

