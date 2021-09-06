Food service location inspections from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, 2021.
MONTOUR
DERRY BEVERAGE Date of report: 08/10 Town: Washingtonville Compliant: Yes Violations: None
GREEN & YELLOW TRAILER TFS3 Date of report: 08/10 Town: Washingtonville Compliant: Yes Violations: None
HUNT OF A LIFETIME TFS 3 Date of report: 08/10 Town: Washingtonville Compliant: Yes Violations: None
MONTOUR COUNTY 4-H TEENS Date of report: 08/10 Town: Washingtonville Compliant: Yes Violations: None
MONTOUR DELONG FAIR STAND Date of report: 08/10 Town: Washingtonville Compliant: Yes Violations: None
SHUMAN’S ROASTED SWEET CORN TFS 3 Date of report: 08/10 Town: Washingtonville Compliant: Yes Violations: None
STUCCIO’S PIZZA TFS 3 Date of report: 08/10 Town: Washingtonville Compliant: Yes Violations: None
WASHINGTONVILLE FIRE CO TFS 3 Date of report: 08/10 Town: Washingtonville Compliant: Yes Violations: None
WM KNECHT MEM CT #144 O OF A TFS 3 Date of report: 08/10 Town: Washingtonville Compliant: Yes Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND
40 & 8 CLUB Date of report: 08/20 Town: Milton Compliant: Yes Violations: None
A PLUS 40413H Date of report: 08/20 Town: Montandon Compliant: Yes Violations: 1(Soda machine ice chute, a food contact surface, was observed to have green, mold-like residue and was not clean to sight and touch.) 2(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of atmospheric vacuum breaker)
DIVERS’ CONCESSIONS MT #2 MFF-3 Date of report: 08/20 Town: Milton Compliant: Yes Violations: None
GREYSTONE DINER & BAR Date of report: 08/20 Town: Milton Compliant: Yes Violations: None
SUBLICIOUS Date of report: 08/20 Town: Milton Compliant: Yes Violations: None
W & S DISTRIBUTORS Date of report: 08/20 Town: Northumberland Compliant: Yes Violations: None
YOGI AT SHANGRI — LA Date of report: 08/20 Town: Milton Compliant: Yes Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program.)
DAWN OF POP SNYDER’S Date of report: 08/19 Town: Sunbury Compliant: Yes Violations: None
DUNKIN’ DONUTS #349205 Date of report: 08/19 Town: Sunbury Compliant: Yes Violations: 1(Sink in women’s restroom was not automatically shutting off, suggested getting it serviced.)
TURKEY HILL MINIT MART # 209 Date of report: 08/19 Town: Sunbury Compliant: Yes Violations: None
HOLLYWOOD PIZZA AND BAKERY Date of report: 08/17 Town: Mount Carmel Compliant: Yes Violations: None
ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA Date of report: 08/17 Town: Shamokin Compliant: Yes Violations: None
CHEROKEE TAP ROOM Date of report: 08/16 Town: Riverside Compliant: Yes Violations: 1(Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as beard cover.) 2(Duct tape on door lid observed inside ice machine.) 3(Observed both sides (grill and refrigerator) of, beneath, and between fryer unit, in the kitchen area, with heavily encrusted grease.)
DORKO’S CAFE Date of report: 08/16 Town: Mount Carmel Compliant: Yes Violations: None
A WHISK AWAY Date of report: 08/13 Town: Sunbury Compliant: Yes Violations: None
BAHAMA SNO SHACK Date of report: 08/13 Town: Shamokin Compliant: Yes Violations: 1(A Food Employee was observed washing their hands at the dish sink rather than the designated handwash sink.) 2(Ultra-pasteurized whipped cream held at 51°F, in the apartment-style refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 3(The handwash sink in the sink area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device — used cloth towel.)
DOOGIE’S PIZZERIA Date of report: 08/13 Town: Shamokin Compliant: Yes Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program.) 2(Walk-in shelving observed with food waste and grease accumulations.) 3(Heavy food waste and debris accumulations observed beneath equipment on ground floor and basement.)
JAMES’ PIZZA Date of report: 08/13 Town: Shamokin Compliant: Yes Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.) 2(Pizza toppings held at 59°F, in the commercial refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
LINGLE’S BI-LO FOODS #735 Date of report: 08/13 Town: Shamokin Compliant: Yes Violations: None
MR PIZZA Date of report: 08/13 Town: Shamokin Compliant: Yes Violations: None
BURGER KING Date of report: 08/12 Town: Milton Compliant: Yes Violations: None
HICKORY CORNERS AND COMMUNITY FIRE CO. TFS 3 Date of report: 08/12 Town: Dalmatia Compliant: Yes Violations: None
PIZZA TOWN Date of report: 08/12 Town: Miltons Compliant: Yes Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching deli meat, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.) 2(Food employee observed in food preparation area, wearing bracelet on arm.) 3(Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in food preparation area which were not in the original protective package or inverted against dust and other contaminants.) 4(Dough was held at 52°F, in the pizza preparation area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 5(Broken door hinges observed on pizza preparation unit. Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the walk-in cooling unit.) 6(Knives observed being stored between two-door upright freezer and food preparation unit.)
TROUTMAN’S FOOD SERVICE #1 TFS 3 Date of report: 08/12 Town: Hickory Corners Compliant: Yes Violations: None
MILLER CONCESSIONS MFF3 Date of report: 08/10 Town: Sunbury Compliant: Yes Violations: None
STRIKE ZONE LANES Date of report: 08/05 Town: Sunbury Compliant: Yes Violations: 1(No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands.)
DOMINO’S PIZZA Date of report: 08/03 Town: Milton Compliant: Yes Violations: 1(The food facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification records as required.)
LISA’S MILLTOWN DELI Date of report: 08/03 Town: Milton Compliant: Yes Violations: 1(Observed side of shelving and circulation vents (in hood), in main kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust on non-food contact surfaces.)
YE OLDE MEETING PLACE Date of report: 08/03 Town: Milton Compliant: Yes Violations: None
B & C CAFE Date of report: 08/02 Town: Shamokin Compliant: Yes Violations: None
BAMSE COFFEE & ROASTER Date of report: 08/02 Town: Shamokin Compliant: Yes Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #8375 Date of report: 08/02 Town: Coal Township Compliant: Yes Violations: None
SNYDER’S BY THE CREEK Date of report: 08/02 Town: Sunbury Compliant: Yes Violations: None
TIMBER CREEK FAMILY RESTAURANT Date of report: 08/02 Town: Elysburg Compliant: Yes Violations: 1(Observed two 50 pound bags of potatoes stored directly on the floor in side seating area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2(Food is served undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory is not provided to the consumer on “red” menu.) 3(Chili was held at 46°F, in the kitchen household area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Internal temperature satisfactory.)
SNYDER
BJ’S STEAK & RIB HOUSE Date of report: 08/20 Town: Selinsgrove Compliant: Yes Violations: None
BIRDIE’S NEST Date of report: 08/19 Town: Middleburg Compliant: Yes Violations: None CHINA WOK Date of report: 08/19 Town: Middleburg Compliant: Yes Violations: 1(Plastic carry-out and cut-down gallon-style liquid containers used as scoops throughout food area — stored area rice and flour and food service for ccoked rice warmers.)
MOOSE LODGE #1229 Date of report: 08/19 Town: Middleburg Compliant: Yes Violations: None
NORTH MAIN Date of report: 08/19 Town: Middleburg Compliant: Yes Violations: 1(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)
RESCUE HOSE COMPANY Date of report: 08/19 Town: Beaverton Compliant: Yes Violations: None
MILLER’S CONCESSIONS-MFF3 Date of report: 08/10 Town: Selinsgrove Compliant: Yes Violations: None
EAGLE’S WIND COFFEE HOUSE Date of report: 08/09 Town: Shamokin Dam Compliant: Yes Violations: 1(Milk was held at 44°F, in the under-counter apartment-style refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
HOUTZ’S SWEET TREATS MFF3 Date of report: Beaverton Town: 08/09 Compliant: Yes Violations: 1(Break in water hose observed. Owner corrected on-the-spot.)
CRUISERS CAFE Date of report: 08/06 Town: Mount Pleasant Mills Compliant: Yes Violations: 1(The handwash sink in the kitchen area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device.)
DREAMERS ICE CREAM AND SUBS Date of report: 08/06 Town: Port Trevorton Compliant: Yes Violations: None
RELIANCE HOSE CO NO 1 Date of report: 08/06 Town: Middleburg Compliant: Yes Violations: None
WALKING TACO STAND Date of report: 08/06 Town: Middleburg Compliant: Yes Violations: None C
RABBY JOHN’S SEAFOOD MFF 4 Date of report: 08/05 Town: Middleburg Compliant: Yes Violations: None
AMERICAN LEGION POST 942 Date of report: 08/04 Town: McClure Compliant: Yes Violations: None
BENNER’S — COTTON CANDY AND ICE CREAM- TFS 3 Date of report: 08/04 Town: Middleburg Compliant: Yes Violations: None
COUNTY LINE RESTAURANT Date of report: 08/04 Town: Richfield Compliant: Yes Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #15935 Date of report: 08/04 Town: McClure Compliant: Yes Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #21649 Date of report: 08/04 Town: McClure Compliant: Yes Violations: None