Rather than try to shift into unknown territory, several Valley eateries shut down entirely for more than a month during the COVID-19 mitigation. Some have come back slowly and some are ready to open following whatever “green” phase guidelines look like.
The Heritage Restaurant at 52 N. Market St. in Shamokin closed down on March 16 and only reopened for takeout last weekend, according to co-owner Kathy Vetovich.
“Heritage is about great food, but it’s also known for our atmosphere,” she said. “We just didn’t think it would work with takeout.”
With a limited menu and only being open 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Vetovich said people were excited to see them open again.
“People want that local feel, they want locally owned and operated to succeed,” she said. “The response has been nice.”
Montour and Snyder counties will move into the green phase of COVID-19 mitigation on May 29, following an announcement by Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday. Union County and Northumberland County, where Heritage is located, remained in the yellow phase, which means takeout and delivery remain the only options.
Vetovich said she has concerns about reopening to the public under new guidelines.
“It will increase our expenses,” she said. “We’re already seeing meat and other ingredients increase in price significantly. It’s a tough time for everybody.”
Vetovich said when Heritage’s dining room re-opens to the public, it will likely be 50 percent capacity with no bar seating, masks for servers and employees and be reservation only. The restaurant has two floors with room for 120 people.
She said the restaurant needs approval from the state Liquor Control Board before they are allowed to have outdoor seating. This can cost thousands of dollars and take months for approval.
She said the state should waive the fees and waiting period for the time being so restaurants who have not had a chance to expand outdoor seating yet can do so without issue.
“We want to abide by the guidelines,” she said. “We’re ready and waiting for people to come in.”
Support from community
Lisa Showers, owner of Lisa’s Milltown Deli — 48 Broadway St., Milton — said “at the very beginning of the pandemic, we shut down altogether. It scared me. I thought everything was going to shut down immediately. And then when it didn’t I thought there was no point in me staying closed.”
Her customers were asking her to open, she said.
She started by selling soups to go, but within four days of shutting down she reopened for takeouts. The response was overwhelming, she said.
“It really brought us to tears. Besides our regular customers, who are helping to support us, we are seeing new customers come to us,” she said. “People were cheering for us, wanting us to stay open.”
“It’s a learning process,” Showers said, “this whole food-to-go. You have to make sure every order is right. It’s trying. It takes a lot of effort on everyone’s part. But, we’re doing pretty good. Of course we are not doing anything near what we would be doing if we were fully opened. We’re paying our bills.”
Like Heritage, the Deli is in Northumberland County and will remain in the yellow phase
Not a quick reopening
Skeeter’s barbecue in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County, could reopen May 29, based on the county’s move into the green phase, but owner Denise Skotedis said restarting a restaurant that has been closed for eight weeks won’t be easy or quick.
“We’re talking with vendors about restocking and with a meat shortage we don’t know what we’ll get,” Skotedis said.
Skotedis wasn’t able to keep the Shamokin Dam barbecue restaurant operating during the lockdown but is hopeful to reopen soon.
“We lost 80 percent of our business when we had to go to takeout so we’ve been closed since April 3,” she said.
How the business, with 100 seats inside and 100 seats outside, will look in the future is not known.
“We’ve had to look at this as a whole new business model,” Skotedis said.
They have considered several options, including allowing only outdoor patrons, seated well apart, receiving packaged-to-go meals if servers are not allowed to bring the meals to them and installing barriers in the booths inside the restaurant.
“April to October is our busy season and we rely on travelers, but nobody’s moving now,” she said.
One thing Skotedis is sure of, when Skeeters opens, it will be sanitized and clean.
“We’ve always been a clean facility, but there will be enhanced sanitizing,” she said. “We will be following the recommended health guidelines. It’s too risky not to.”
Starting delivery
Rusty Rail in Mifflinburg halted its pub operations March 18 — brewing operations continued uninterrupted — when Gov. Wolf ordered non-essential businesses to close, according to Rich Schrader, general manager.
The pub didn’t open for takeout until Union County shifted from red to yellow on May 8, the colors part of the state’s three-tiered system for resuming business.
Friday marked the start of delivery service for Rusty Rail. Schrader said online ordering would begin sometime this week. The brewery’s vans typically used by sales staff will be deployed to deliver pub fare to customers within a 5-mile radius of Rusty Rail. That radius could expand should customer demand warrant it, Schrader said.
“We’ve been trying to get up to speed as quickly as possible with online ordering and delivery,” Schrader said. “Our brewery has been functioning fully. We were never shut down because the way manufacturing works, they never shut down alcohol manufacturing.”
Draft beer sales suffered, of course, since people can’t congregate in bars and restaurants. However, Schrader said Rusty Rail has seen a boost in sales of 6-packs and the like.
There’s much uncertainty about the use of the venue for weddings and corporate events. For now, Schrader said, brides and families have largely worked with Rusty Rail staff to re-book weddings and related events without knowing when large gatherings would be permitted. Brides, by and large, also aren’t interested in having a wedding where masks are required, he said.
“We’re still functioning. We’re still here in the community. We’re still brewing,” Schrader said.
Daily Item reporters Rick Dandes, Francis Scarcella and Joe Sylvester contributed to this report.