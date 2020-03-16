SHAMOKIN — Melissa Craig said she has given up her own meals in the past to feed her 8-year-old daughter and would be willing to do so again over the next few weeks after Gov. Wolf closed all Pennsylvania school districts for at least two weeks over the 2019 coronavirus. But local businesses are doing their best to make sure that won't be necessary.
Craig, who came to Maurer's Dairy and Ice Cream Shoppe in Shamokin on Monday morning to take advantage of a free meal for her child in first grade, said she is low-income and often doesn’t eat if it means her daughter can. She expects the closure of Shamokin Area School District will mean that decision must be made more than once in the coming days.
“There are already times I don’t know how I’m going to feed her,” Craig said of Nevaeah Mooneyham, a first-grade student at Shamokin Area Elementary where all student meals are free through the state Department of Education’s Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). “This helps and it’s in walking distance. It’s a really good thing.”
Craig and her daughter walked to Maurer’s, owned by Ken Bethge, on Monday. Belth on Friday decided to offer a free meal of eggs, pancakes, apples and milk for students between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday during the closure.
More than 50 students came on Monday morning, he said.
“I’m in a central location,” said Bethge. “I know there are kids in need. It’s rough for people.”
Bethge, who delivers milk each morning to three school districts, said he's received an overwhelming outpouring of food and financial donations since he posted online his offer to provide free breakfast to any child enrolled in a school.
“I am overwhelmed by the generosity, the offers to help, the money, the food, the donations,” he said. “It had to be 100 people and businesses donating. I have more food than I can shake a stick at. I am totally amazed.”
Two customers are also setting up donation bins for canned good or dry food outside the shop later this week to be distributed to people in need. Any food or money Bethge received in support of the effort that isn't used will be given to charity, he said.
“He’s a great person and really cares about the kids,” said employee Elizabeth Jones. “It’s a low poverty area that needs this.”
Jones said the donations started rolling in immediately on Friday before she and other employees even realized that Bethge put the announcement out on Facebook. They have at least 100 dozen eggs, 40 boxes of pancake mix and plenty of other supplies.
“It was amazing,” she said. “It was quick and instant. People just wanted to help.”
Maurer’s Ice Cream Shop is located at 34 S. Market St., Shamokin. The meals can be picked up for eat in or take out between 8 a.m. and 12 noon Monday through Friday until schools are back in session.
Only students who arrive to eat or pick up a meal will be served.
Kulpmont meals
In Kulpmont, students at Mount Carmel Area School District were invited to West End Fire Association at 1254 Maple St. for a free lunch between 1 and 3 p.m. Monday. The Association handed out sandwiches donated by Subway in Coal Township, cookies, apples, chips and a beverage.
"It's a matter of serving the community," said Walt Lutz. "It's tough and confusing for everybody. A great deal of single parents depends on the school and that's suddenly not there. We decided to jump in and help out."
Greg Gensemer, of Kulpmont, said he works from home, so he's able to watch his three children ages 15 to 10.
"We really appreciate this," he said. "It's fantastic. It's a wonderful thing for the community. I hope others will take advantage of it. They're rallying to take care of the kids."
Lutz and other members said they are working with the school district to be a pickup point for meals. Updates will be available at .