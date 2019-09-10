Across the Valley on Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks on the United States, services will be held in commemoration of the day.
BLOOMSBURG: The Bloomsburg University Student Veterans Association is planning a moment of silence for 9/11 on the Quad on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 8:46 a.m.; 9:03 a.m.; 9:37 a.m.; and 10:07 a.m. to coincide with each of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The flags on the Quad were placed there by members of BUSVA.
LEWISBURG: Bucknell’s Conservative Club will plant flags outside of the Elaine Langone Center to commemorate Sept. 11, 2001.
MILTON: A 9/11 Memorial Service will be held at Milton’s Veterans Memorial Park beginning at 6 p.m. Belinda Albright, Northumberland County’s director of Veterans Affairs, will be the guest speaker.
NORTHUMBERLAND: American Legion Post #44 will hold a 9/11 memorial service at Northumberland’s King Street Park Wednesday at 7 p.m.
RIVERSIDE: Southside Fire Company will do a memorial walk in Turnout Gear on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Anyone who would like to participate please show up at Southside at 270 Ave D in Riverside before 6 p.m.