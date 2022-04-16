School districts are dealing with high fuel prices, just like other motorists in the Valley.
While some districts have locked in costs, some officials are anticipating higher fuel expenses in the future.
At Midd-West, they spent $2.15 million for busing services in 2020-21 for both regular and special education.
“Fuel costs are locked in, but honestly, it impacts our contractors greatly,” said Midd-West Superintendent Joe Stroup, whose district is contracted with Weikel and Spade, of Selinsgrove. “They base their quotes on reasonable estimates of the cost of fuel. When the prices exceed those reasonable estimates such as the climate we are in currently, it has tremendous negative results for the bus companies.”
The expectation would be that the bus companies will need to raise their prices in future contracts to keep pace with these prices, said Stroup.
“Additionally, there are severe bus driver shortages, so ultimately the cost of providing transportation services to school children will be going up,” he said. “We will need to address these increased costs moving forward in our own school district budget.”
Shikellamy School District is contracted with Amity Leasing for its busing servings. They spent $1,779,901.12 in 2020-21, which includes all extracurricular and athletic runs.
“The district does not have a fuel escalation clause as part of its contract,” said Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle. “Fuel increases only impact the district for activity runs.”
The district plans for various increases within the budget based on long-range planning of all kinds of items, he said. These include but are not limited to: facilities, special education, transportation, labor costs, and Public School Employees’ Retirement System costs to name a few.
Derrek Fink, business manager for Milton Area School District, said the district is contracting with Hackenberg Buses Inc., of Danville. In 2020-21 the district paid $1,309,283. To date for ‘21-’22 they have paid $1,189,333 and have budgeted $1.4 million for the year. They are projecting to finish the year below that number for transportation costs, he said.
“We have a fuel escalation clause in our contract: Excess Fuel Cost to be Paid by District,” said Fink. “To determine the excess cost of fuel to be paid by the school district the current average cost of fuel paid by the contractor shall be compared to the base cost per gallon (benchmark) established for the current service year. The school will be responsible for the difference between the actual costs per gallon paid by the contractor and the base cost.”
Fink said, “We determine the benchmark by obtaining the average cost of fuel over a period of three years using data secured from the Energy Information System for the Central Atlantic Area. An average cost of one gallon of fuel less appropriate taxes (for both diesel and gasoline) will be determined by using 36 months of data dating back three years from July of the new school term plus 15 percent.”
Fink said they continue to evaluate the district’s transportation costs each year by reviewing projected costs and historical spending. They do not anticipate additional transportation subsidy payments from the state, he said.
Mifflinburg Area School District is contracted with Rohrer Bus, of Duncannon.
“The cost we pay for busing services is based on the Commonwealth of PA, Department of Education approved transportation formula for contracted bussing services,” said Superintendent Dan Lichtel. “The formula provides the basis for payment to the contractor as well as the reimbursement we receive. Based on the current formula the district is anticipating a net cost of $500,000 for the 2021-22 school year.”
The district’s transportation contract has a fuel escalation clause that is benchmarked against averages published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for the Central Atlantic Region of the United States, said Lichtel.
“The established benchmark is 10 basis points above the Central Atlantic Region monthly average,” he said. “When the cost per gallon exceeds the benchmark, the district bears the cost of the fuel.”
The district is at an advantage in its contracting arrangement due to paying its contractor only based on the Department of Education formula, said Lichtel.
“The formula has a built-in transportation cost index that adjusts for cost increases,” said Lichtel. “Thus, even though our costs may increase, future transportation indexes will provide relief for the district in the form of greater reimbursement based upon actual costs.”
Lewisburg Area School District is contracted with Rohrer, according to John Fairchild, director of administrative services.
“We spend approximately $1.2 million per year on busing services,” Fairchild said. “In our contract with Rohrer, they provide the fuel under the contract. However, there is an escalation clause that if fuel costs exceed the average cost for the last three years plus 15 percent, then we pay them for that overage. So in times of rising fuel prices, we do reimburse them for this overage in fuel costs.”
The district’s payments to Rohrer are based on the state transportation formula, which increases from year to year, he said.
“So we always budget in additional transportation estimated costs for future years,” said Fairchild. “Hopefully, as the fuel average price catches up, there won’t be as many overages in the future.”
Selinsgrove Superintendent Frank Jankowski said the district contracts with Weikel Busing and H.E. Rohrer Inc for $1.7 million.
”Contractor pays for the fuel,” said Jankowski. “However, when costs rise above a predetermined price per gallon the district shares in the increased costs. Fuel charges are capped at a percent of the total contract price.”
The district’s annual contract increases are based upon the Pennsylvania Department of Education Pupil Transportation Cost increase, he said.
”This cost index increases by 7 percent next year,” said Jankowski. “This increase is built in the district’s 2022-23 operating budget along with an estimated reserve for fuel costs.”