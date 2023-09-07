Local businesses, community groups and school districts have pledged support to the family of the 9-year-old Mifflinburg area girl who lost her life in a tree accident over the weekend.
Fourth-grade student Joslyn Noelle Flickinger died at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday following hospitalization from a head injury due to an accident involving a fallen tree on Sept. 2. Joslyn is the daughter of Mifflinburg Area Assistant Football Coach Luke Flickinger and his wife, Amanda, and a sibling of three sisters.
A donation jar will be passed around during the second quarter of Mifflinburg's home football game Friday. Wrestlers will hand out stickers for donations.
Students and community members are encouraged to wear Joslyn's favorite colors: navy blue or teal blue. Joslyn's friends will hand out teal and navy blue ribbons to students and children at the gates.
The game against Shamokin Area starts at 7 p.m.
Shamokin Area Athletics announced on Facebook that students are encouraged to wear Joslyn's favorite color of light blue or teal blue during the football game. The Shamokin Football Boosters are also collecting donations to give to the family on Friday night. They collected at the Hillside Concession stand at the stadium on Thursday.
Mount Carmel Area School District will also be collecting money during its home football game against Warrior Run Friday night. On Wednesday, Warrior Run School District students wore Joslyn's favorite color to show their support in such a difficult time.
45W Cafe and Art Gallery, at 374 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, will run a donation jar through the end of the week for the Flickinger family.
Wagging Tail Coffee, at 6409 Route 15, Allenwood, announced it would donate $1 for every drink purchased Friday toward the Flickinger fund to help offset the family's financial burden.
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School in Coal Township will have a $2 dress-down day Friday in Joslyn's memory and all proceeds will be given to the family. Students and staff are also encouraged to wear teal or light blue.
The EastSide Diner, at 349 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, announced it will donate 10 percent of its sales on Sept. 16 to the Flickinger family. Hoping Hands, a student club at Mifflinburg Area School District, plans to have a lemonade stand and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at the restaurant.
The Substitutes, a band comprised of public school teachers Mark Alexander and Fred Lawrence, will be leading a worship service at the Antlers on the Water, 610 Antlers Lane, Williamsport, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday to raise money for the Flickinger family. Alexander is a fifth-grade teacher from Mifflinburg Area School District, and Lawrence is a kindergarten teacher from the Midd-West School District.
The Flickingers attended Buffalo Community Church, of Lewisburg. The church set up a public fund and a meal train for Joslyn's family. Donations can be given online to a Joslyn fund set up through the church's PayPal and meal donations have been set up through mealtrain.com. Both can be found church's Facebook page.
A fund has also been created at Mifflinburg Bank & Trust to support the Flickinger family. To donate, individuals can go into any Mifflinburg Bank location and ask to donate to the "Flickinger Family Medical Fund" or send a check via mail to: Mifflinburg Bank & Trust Co., 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844. Payable to “Flickinger Family Medical Fund”
The church also said donations can be handed to members Liz Loss or Erin Threet and they will make sure it gets to the bank.