Valley school districts seem to be on their way to filling most teaching vacancies ahead of the start of the 2022-23 school year next month.
Line Mountain is the first school district to return to classes. Students in that Northumberland County district return on Aug. 15 with most Valley districts returning to class the week of Aug. 22-26. Danville has the latest start with the first day scheduled for Sept. 6.
Superintendent Dave Campbell said Thursday that Line Mountain has 81 teachers and they are still interviewing for one remaining first-grade opening. The opening came about following a series of other moves that opened the spot.
Campbell said he expects a recommendation for the position to be made at Tuesday's school board meeting.
Midd-West Superintendent Joe Stroup said two interviews are set up for a learning support position that remains vacant.
"We are in pretty good shape," he said. "I would agree though that we have less applicants for many positions than we once did. We were just very fortunate. I am sure we will have another opening or two as well. Some schools are still hiring which creates that effect on other districts."
Milton business manager Derrek Fink said the district started the summer with 17 vacancies. The district had filled 10 positions as of Tuesday's school board meeting.
"We are continuing to interview applicants and hope to have all positions filled to start the new school year," he said. "We have been fortunate to have received approximately 250 applicants to date. We post vacancies internally, through a statewide education network, on job sites, and various Pennsylvania school groups.
Daily Item reporters Marcia Moore and Justin Strawser contributed to this story.