SUNBURY — Valley school districts are no strangers to the national trend of classroom teacher shortages and the pool of teaching candidates continues to get smaller.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office analysis reported 233,000 fewer public school teachers in 2021 compared with 2019. And, it noted that teacher shortages are most acute in western states, rural and urban areas, and high-poverty communities, and in subject areas like foreign languages, science and special education.
Those similar trends are seen locally, school officials said.
Midd-West Superintendent Joe Stroup said recruiting teachers has “been a challenge” due to the small candidate pool, particularly for subjects such as science, math, business and foreign languages.
“People aren’t going into teaching,” he said.
Teacher shortages “are real and we anticipate it will get more challenging,” said Frank Jankowski, superintendent at Selinsgrove Area School District.
The district has been able to fill vacant positions, but Jankowski said faculty turnover has been higher.
The problem is the small pool of candidates, he said, as there are an estimated 60 percent fewer prospective candidates graduating from Pennsylvania schools.
Dip in interest
Jankowski attributes a dip in interest in the teaching profession to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors. He cited many teacher furloughs, program cuts and negative stories about teacher retirements and benefits during the recession a decade ago as another reason.
“People were not motivated to get into the field,” he said.
First-year special education teacher Logan Leiby said he believes one of those reasons is because he and his fellow freshmen in high school less than 10 years ago — a new potential generation of educators — were told there would be no jobs available.
"I remember hearing there were so many teachers out there looking for work," he said. "I think this is part of what happened in the last 10 years and it scared people into changing career paths."
Leiby said he was deterred but was a bit skeptical when he spoke to people about salaries.
"The unknown scared me about being a teacher," he said. "I know that you have to work hard to get to the top and that is what I set out to do."
'Best job in the world'
Shikellamy High School teacher Sasha Beckman said negativity toward teachers is also a factor in why more people aren't entering or staying in the profession.
"Reading and hearing stories on the news about the profession and the long hours and low pay is a factor," she said. "I had a job in a different field and came back to become a teacher because it's the best job in the world."
Beckman said teachers don't work a "7 a.m. until 3 p.m. job" and that is also a deciding factor for some.
"I wake up before the alarm goes off, and I'm running over things I want to do for the day," she said. "The weekends I am doing school work and I really wouldn’t change that. I wanted to do something where the future would be better. I want to leave an impact."
In Shikellamy, Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district is not experiencing the shortage.
"Shikellamy is proud that it has not impacted us at this point," he said. "We take extra pride in creating a supportive environment for all new faculty."
Shikellamy High School Principal Marc Freeman said Beckman is an example of what prospective teachers looking at the career should follow.
"She (Beckman) has made amazing connections with our students even though we have only been in school half a year," he said. "She is one of our most positive staff members and works extremely hard to be her best. She values her students' opinions, accepts suggestions from her colleagues, and makes the most of every minute while at school."
Teachers' mental health
Beckman said she also knows that teachers struggle with mental health.
"I'm also telling myself when it's OK to put things down and we need to know we can’t help everyone," she said. "We have hundreds of students and accepting it's OK to not be perfect all the time and knowing you can improve on yourself is important. It's also accepting we all have growth ahead of us."
Oaklyn Elementary teacher Kaylee Wojciechowski agreed.
"A big challenge is mental health," she said. "We hear about the lack of support from the public and your mental health can slip."
She said she hopes to see more teachers in the years to come because of the value the job holds.
"Teachers hold a very important puzzle piece to the world," she said. "We teach the future. When we go home we don’t get to decide we are not a teacher. We talk to kids, parents, and we get weekends, nights and summers off, but it never stops. We put time in everywhere. We want to keep our kids growing."
Wojciechowski said another reason some may shy away from the career is the unknown.
"The hardest part is there is so much diversity that you don’t always know what is happening," she said. "You want to be there for all of the students always but it's impossible to know what’s happening. When you are with them and there you are making a difference for them."
Oaklyn Elementary School Principal Steve Renn said Wojciechowski is a natural-born teacher.
"It seems as though she has been training and preparing for this career her whole life," he said. "To watch her in the classroom, it is evident that she loves to teach, which resonates with our students and helps them to foster a love for learning.
Shikellamy Assistant Superintendent Mary Murphy-Kahn said shortages are a growing issue.
"For a variety of reasons, teachers are leaving the profession and undergraduates are not majoring in education," she said.
"At Shikellamy, we have been fortunate to fill our positions with fantastic teachers. Our new teacher 'induction program' assists with their transition to our school district. I want our teachers to feel supported in their first year of teaching and in their last year. Supporting teachers is essential."
Murphy-Kahn said she speaks with teachers daily.
"As a school leader, my number one priority is to make sure I talk to teachers on a daily basis," she said. "To our new teachers and to our veteran teachers. I want them to know how much I appreciate what they do. I want them to know what a positive impact they make," she said.
Making an impact daily
Teacher Elizabeth Rohland, of Selinsgrove, said she is impacting lives on a daily basis.
A former administrative assistant, she returned to school to obtain a Master’s degree during the pandemic and was hired as a fifth-grade teacher in the Midd-West school district last year.
“As much as I loved my old job, I felt very disconnected from the world,” Rohland said. As a teacher, “I’m having an impact on lives on a daily basis."
Stroup said a collaboration with colleges has helped with recruitment by bringing education students into Midd-West School District’s classrooms to observe and student teach as part of the college curriculum.
Midd-West has successfully hired teachers, like Abbie Wolfe, a Danville native, through these partnerships, he said.
“I fell in love with Midd-West” while student teaching, said Wolfe who was hired at the district in 2019 and now works as a special education teacher in the autistic support program at West Snyder Elementary in Beaver Springs.
Wolfe said many of her college peers landed jobs fairly quickly but recalls several students leaving the program early in their college careers.
“One of the benefits of having classroom observations is you can tell if (education) is a profession for you,” she said.
Wojciechowski agreed with the Midd-West teacher.
"It is the most rewarding job in the entire world," she said. "When a student comes up and tells me I'm the best, it's such a great feeling. Every day, you get to get up and see their little smiles and you can’t get that anywhere else."
Bonds with students
Meghan Bussey, a 2022 graduate of Shikellamy, who is now studying at Lebanon Valley College to enter the teaching profession, said her mind was made up to become an educator long ago.
"When imagining my future, I always pictured myself as a teacher," she said. "Whether I would be a high school, middle school, or elementary school teacher was something that I just decided on last year. Last year I was given the opportunity to volunteer at Chief Shikellamy in a fourth-grade classroom with teacher Amy Herbster. Little did I know this experience would heavily influence the career path that I am on today. In Mrs. Herbster’s class, I got to experience teachers' daily routines and responsibilities and first-hand see what it means to be a great teacher. I also formed unimaginable bonds with my students and was able to see the growth that came with working with them."
Bussey recommends students enter the field.
"I would highly encourage all students to consider a degree in education," she said. Education is a field where you see the change you are making in the world. You also get to grow along with every student, which most professions don’t allow you to do."
Dr. John Bickhart, the superintendent of Milton Area School District, said the district had 183 teachers in 2017-18 compared to 179 teachers in the 2022-23 school year.
"Our teacher numbers are good," he said. "We are able to fill positions. The biggest issue we have is school psychologist and then support staff (custodians, cafeteria workers, and paraprofessionals)."
Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell the teacher positions in math, chemistry and physics is where they have the most trouble. The number of applications for all positions is down more than 50 percent, he said.