Valley schools said they will be ready to accommodate any Ukrainian refugees after the state Department of Education reached out to schools as the commonwealth begins to welcome refugees from the war-torn nation.
This week, the state's education department provided guidance to schools as they begin to welcome refugee families from Ukraine with school-age children.
“We have all watched with tremendous sadness as Ukrainians endured horrific and unprovoked attacks on their homeland. Now we will have opportunities to ease the tragic after-effects of that horror for some of the youngest Ukrainian refugees,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “I know the people of Pennsylvania are extraordinarily generous and welcoming and will embrace their new neighbors. This is especially true in the commonwealth’s schools, where every day’s work is centered around the needs of children.”
Pennsylvania is home to more than 122,000 Ukrainians, the second most of any U.S. state.
Southern Columbia Area Superintendent James Becker and Milton Area Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan both said received information from the state Department of Education on Thursday.
"If we do get refugees we will do everything we need to do to accommodate them,” said Becker. "There are 100,000 refugees coming to the U.S. as per the email. I have no idea how many, if any, will be coming our way."
"To date, we have not enrolled any students from Ukraine,” said Keegan. "We are prepared to welcome refugee children into our schools. We faced the same experience when the migration of families occurred with families entering the U.S. from South America.”
Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell said Wolf’s words "have rung true in Pennsylvania’s public schools forever. We always have and always will welcome transient students.”
Campbell added, "In our school district with farms we have migrant workers’ children annually, and they have brought great joy to our district. We wish we could keep them year-round as the progress they make when in a public education setting is incredible. In this case, we will support our certified ESL teachers in dealing with the Ukrainian and Russian language barriers we could potentially see.
"One thing is for certain the longer I have been in education no matter the sitting party, the reality for me is that Harrisburg and PDE is transactional theatre,” he said.
Mount Carmel Area Superintendent Pete Cheddar said his district was also contacted by the PD and understands the expectations.
"The Mount Carmel Area community has always been known to have a high percentage of those with proud Ukrainian heritage,” he said