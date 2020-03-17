A plan is in development to provide meals to students of the Mifflinburg Area School District during the state-mandated school closure.
Lichtel said district officials are working today with “community partners” to finalize the procedure to provide meals, perhaps in a “grab-and-go situation.”
“I’m confident within a day or two we’ll be able to put meals out,” Lichtel said.
School buildings are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday for students and staff to retrieve personal items, according to Superintendent Dan Lichtel.
There are no plans to enact remote education, however, parents are encouraged to use online resources to engage their students in learning at home.
“Our teachers were asked to communicate with families and offer supplemental learning opportunities,” Lichtel said.
The spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 moved Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday to close all public schools beginning today (Monday, March 16). The closure is one of many measures meant to protect the public and mitigate further infection.
All Mifflinburg Area School District activities are suspended, postponed or canceled.
The school district sent emails and placed robo-calls to parents and guardians.
“I’m encouraging everyone to check their email regularly,” Lichtel said. “In a time like this, that’s the best way probably to effectively and efficiently communicate with a large group of people. The situation keeps evolving and we need to keep issuing communications.”
Meal distribution begins Wednesday for all students of the Lewisburg Area School District and district buildings will open temporarily to allow the retrieval of essential personal items including medicine.
“The important word here is essential. We want to be mindful of the recommendations to maintain social distance so as to not unintentionally come into contact or spread the virus,” Superintendent Steve Skalka said.
Because of concerns about internet availability and for time and ability of parents and guardians to assist in completing classwork, Skalka said the district chose not to require remote education. The district will post links to online learning opportunities and encourage students, parents and guardians to participate voluntarily.
“An activity your student can start immediately is a regularly scheduled time for daily reading,” Skalka said.
Lewisburg
Free lunches will be distributed for all students beginning Wednesday at Kelly Elementary, Eichhorn Middle School and the GreenSpace Center (former downtown high school). Lunch and next-day breakfast items. Distribution is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parents, guardians and students must bring school ID. School buildings open at 8 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday to retrieve "essential" personal items like prescription medicine. There are no plans for remote instruction. Parents and guardians are encouraged to seek supplemental learning opportunities online to keep students engaged during the closure.
Mifflinburg
District officials are finalizing plans to provide free lunches during the closure. School buildings are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday for students, faculty and staff to pick up personal items. There are no plans for remote instruction. Parents and guardians are encouraged to seek supplemental learning opportunities online to keep students engaged during the closure.
Selinsgrove
Selinsgrove will have free lunches available for pick up at the middle school from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning Wednesday. Bag meals will be handed out to drivers and walk-ups by cafeteria staff.
Mount Carmel
Students will be able to pick up free lunch each day during the shutdown from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All K-12 students can pick up a grab and go lunch at the elementary school cafeteria entrance.
Lourdes Regional
Students can pick up books and work assignments in the school lobby on Tuesday, March 17 at the following times: 7-9 a.m.; noon to 1 p.m. or 5-7 p.m. High school students, please also check your Lourdes email for further information concerning online instruction.
Milton
Free meals will be provided to all students through the National School Lunch Program’s Seamless Summer Option. These meals are available to any child age 18 and younger regardless of the family’s economic status or district residence. Lunch and breakfast will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be present in order for meals to be provided.
Pick up is available Monday through Friday, March 16-March 27 at: High/Middle School (Pick up in front of High School) 12:30-1 p.m.; Baugher Elementary (Pick up in front of building) 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; White Deer Elementary (Pick up in front of building) 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Montandon Elementary (Pick up in front of building) 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Warrior Run
Students to collect their belongings (in addition to Chromebooks) from lockers in the middle and high schools from 1-3 p.m. Monday. If you have an elementary student and absolutely need an item from the school, please contact the elementary school office tomorrow. Medication may be picked up at all three buildings between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Danville
Breakfast/lunch pick up for students will start today for students receiving free or reduced lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Danville Middle School. The pick up location will be at the rear entrance of the Middle School (along the rear access road). Breakfast for the next day will be given with the lunch pick up.
Shamokin
There will be no student instruction. Student meals will be available for pickup located in the Annex parking lot at Seventh and Arch streets starting Tuesday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday-Friday during the closure. Breakfast for the following day will be given with lunch.