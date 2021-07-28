Camp Karoondinha and Camp Lavigne won’t be sold off to help satisfy a proposed $850 million owed by the Boy Scouts of America and all of its local Councils toward a compensation fund for sex abuse victims, according to Scouting leaders in the Valley.
Dennis Dugan, chief executive of the Susquehanna Council, and Chris Klock, immediate past president of the Columbia-Montour Council, each said their respective camps were at “no risk” of being lost.
The settlement proposal announced July 1 is part of the Boy Scouts’ bankruptcy filing. All Councils must contribute to the fund. Neither Dugan nor Klock would say presently how much either Council was asked to pay.
The most recent tax filings available online show that in 2019 the Susquehanna Council reported $3.3 million in net assets while the Columbia-Montour Council reported $1.5 million.
“The Executive Board will determine the best course of action but we have already begun to secure the necessary funding,” Dugan said before referencing Camp Karoondinha and the Susquehanna Council’s Williamsport Service Center. “There is no risk to our current programs and we will retain our properties.”
“The precise financial impact to local Scouting is still being determined,” Klock said, “but what remains certain is that local Scouting at the unit level and the quality of the program offered to our area youth at the Council level remains the same and will continue to be affordable for our families.”
Thousands of lawsuits were filed against the Boy Scouts of America alleging that victims were molested decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders. The Boy Scouts sought bankruptcy protection in February 2020 in an attempt to reach a global resolution of abuse claims and create a compensation fund, the Associated Press reported previously.
In its reporting, the AP cited an attorney for some survivors, Irwin Zalkin, who warned against reading too much into the agreement.
Zalkin said among remaining unanswered questions are what percentage of their worth local councils will contribute; what, if anything, local sponsoring organizations such as churches and civic groups might contribute; and how much will be set aside to cover future claims.
A hearing is set for July 29 to hear opposition to the settlement from insurers and others.
Dugan expressed sympathy for all survivors at the hands of past Scouting leaders and others.
“The Susquehanna Council is devastated by the lives impacted by past abuse in Scouting and moved by the bravery of those who have come forward. We are heartbroken that we cannot undo their pain. It is our hope that our contribution to the settlement fund will help compensate abuse survivors and ensure the Scouting mission continues for millions of youth now and in the future, both locally and nationwide,” Dugan said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.