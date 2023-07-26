MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. — Scouts from the Columbia-Montour Council have spent the last week zip lining, boating, mountain biking, patch trading and more at Scouting BSA's National Jamboree, which began last week and runs through Friday.
Thirty scouts — both boys and girls — left the Valley on July 18 to take a more than 400-mile bus ride down to Bechtel Summit Reserve in Mount Hope, West Virginia.
On the first day of the trip, Troop 3317 (the boys) and Troop 3302 (the girls) stopped in Johnstown, for a service project, clearing the invasive Japanese knotweed from a field at the Johnstown Flood National Memorial. After camping near there overnight, the contingent arrived at the National Jamboree a day later.
With more than 15,000 Scouts attending, it is one of the largest scouting events to take place in the United States and usually happens every four years. This year’s edition was delayed two years due to COVID.
"This place is enormous ... we only got to two parts today, and it was already huge. … It was almost a three-mile walk up to the shooting ranges," said Jeffery Webb, a Star ranked Scout from Bloomsburg in the troop.
The Jamboree is classified by the BSA as a "high adventure base,” which means the Scouts attending have the chance to whitewater raft, rock climb, and participate in marksman sports. They also have the chance to ride the “Big Zip,” one of the longest zip line courses in North America, which propels its riders at speeds of up to 40 mph.
It isn't all physically demanding opportunities, though. Scouts are also able to meet new people from new places through the Scouting organization. Patch trading plays a big part in this.
"It involves everyone," said Michael Evans, a Life ranked Scout from Berwick who is with the contingent. "The patches come from all kinds of people with all kinds of backgrounds."
One Scout, Zander Heintzelman of Buckhorn, the senior patrol leader of the troop, has made it his mission to get a photo with a person from each of the 50 states.