Valley counties are seeing a significant increase in requests for mail-in ballots, county officials said.
As of Tuesday morning, 2,110 mail-in and absentee ballots had been requested by Snyder County residents, Elections Director Debbie Bilger said. That compares to 249 absentee ballots requested for the 2016 primary.
In Union County, they have issued 3,086 mail-in ballots. Election officials Greg Katherman cautioned voters about filling out the application correctly so the office does not have to input information more than once.
Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Sam Scicchitano said the county has issued around 2,500 ballots.
Montour County has had requests for more than 1,500 absentee ballot applications for the June 2 primaries, an estimated three times the normal requests, Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said.