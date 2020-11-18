Valley teams with a history of state titles will go for more gold this weekend following successful outings in the PIAA semifinals on Tuesday night.
The Lewisburg boys soccer, Southern Columbia girls soccer and Greenwood field hockey teams all won semifinal games to advance to PIAA Championship games this weekend.
Lewisburg’s boys got goals from Jack Dieffenderfer and Penn State-bound Ben Liscum in the first half and rode the goals to a 2-0 victory over Oley Valley to reach the 2A state title game. The unbeaten Green Dragons will meet District 10 champion Deer Lakes in Saturday’s title game at HersheyPark Stadium. The game is set for 1:30 p.m.
The Green Dragons are looking for the fourth state title all-time and third since 2015. Lewisburg won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016. Lewisburg also won the A title in 2000.
The Southern girls will look for their second title in three years after steamrolling Conwell-Egan, 9-0, in the Tigers’ second home playoff game in a row. Loren Gehret scored four goals.
Southern will meet Greensburg Central Catholic in Hershey on Friday. The game is set for 11 a.m. The Tigers won their only state title in 2018. This year, they needed to win their final regular season game to qualify as the eighth and final seed in the District 4 Class A playoffs.
In A field hockey, Greenwood meets Wyoming Seminary at 10 a.m. Saturday in Whitehall for the state final.
Greenwood beat Shady Side Academy 3-1 last night to earn a date with Seminary, the two-time defending state champs. The game is a rematch of the 2017 final, won by Greenwood, 2-1.
In 3A girls soccer, District 4 champion Selinsgrove saw its state title run end in heart-breaking fashion, falling 1-0 in double-overtime to Villa Joseph Marie.
Selinsgrove’s field hockey team also suffered a state semifinal defeat on Tuesday, losing 3-0 to Palmyra.