High school seniors entered their final year amidst much uncertainty. None of them could foresee what opportunities and events might be limited after the class of 2020 lost so much in a short period of time.
Now, as their senior year ends, three soon-to-be graduates from Valley schools are delighted to celebrate alongside classmates as graduation ceremonies are to be held in-person again in the coming weeks.
Kara Heim, president of Student Council at Line Mountain, said she was grateful she and her classmates could attend school in-person almost the entire year, except for just two weeks.
“Going into the year, I feel like we were just being really hopeful,” Heim said. “We were trying to not think about what it would be like if we had to have the same kind of graduation as last year’s class, so I’m very, very thankful that we’re going to have a normal graduation.” Line Mountain’s commencement is scheduled for Wednesday, June 2.
Heim said she has an appreciation for her opportunities because her older brother graduated high school in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. “I had to watch him not have all of those experiences,” Heim, who will be attending college at Indiana University of Pennsylvania to major in Psychology and minor in Family and Child Development, said. “I mean, they made the best of it, too, but we’re just really fortunate that we finally get to act normal, and that we can do it safely, too.”
On the other end of Northumberland County, Jessica Hudson, a Warrior Run senior, had similar feelings about her final year of high school.
Hudson, a graduating senior from Warrior Run High School, was unsure of how her senior year would look. “I was so grateful that we could at least go to school, because I know some schools couldn’t even be in-person.”
Hudson, who heads to West Virginia for college this fall to study Medical Imaging, said she appreciates the opportunity to finish out her senior year alongside her friends before they depart on their separate paths.
“It’s the last time we’ll all be in that setting together,” said Hudson.
She mentioned Warrior Run students were home for the whole month of February due to the worsening spread of COVID-19. In January, the school provided hybrid learning to students: In-person instruction alternated between students with last names in the first half of the alphabet and those in the last half.
Eli Markle, a senior at Selinsgrove Area High School, said he did not expect much when beginning his senior year. He, like Hudson, did not know to the extent that students would be allowed to attend class in-person, but he said he is thankful the administration could make it happen.
“I was happy with what we were able to do as we got later into the year with sports, prom and plans for graduation and everything,” Markle said. He said he felt “such relief and joy” knowing that Selinsgrove can continue with plans for a graduation ceremony.
Selinsgrove is scheduled to graduate outdoors Friday, but school officials have contingencies in place if bad weather hits the area.
Staying togetherHeim and Line Mountain’s Student Council brainstormed creative ways to initiate events and uplift school spirit while balancing COVID-19 precautions. They held a non-school affiliated Fall Ball at a local baseball field through the Herndon Fire Company to replace the annual homecoming dance this year. All proceeds were donated to the fire company. Although pep rallies were not held, Line Mountain Student Council still planned spirit weeks leading up to weekend football games and organized small student sections, according to Heim.
Heim said her “incredible group of friends” to thank for all they were able to do within Student Council, Key Club and beyond. “We were just a great team, and it’s so exciting that we all get to have a real graduation together and finish this year out positively,” she said.
After pushing through the worst, Warrior Run found creative ways to continue hosting high school dances and events, Hudson said. Warrior Run had parent-sponsored proms the past two years, according to Hudson. “We didn’t even have homecoming or anything, so I was worried,” Hudson said. “Getting a big, big prom this year, I really wanted it, so I was glad we got it.”
Warrior Run has decided to hold their graduation inside, due to ongoing construction of its football stadium, which was used for drive-thru graduation in 2020. Seniors will be allowed six tickets for family members this year. Commencement is scheduled for June 4.
As president of Selinsgrove’s National Honor Society and a class officer, Markle helped to continue activities and important services alike for the student body.
“One of the strongest programs we have (in the National Honor Society) is the tutoring program, and so kids came in person, but they could also do distance-learning tutoring that fit in well with what students were willing to do,” Markle said. “I think that was a big success in itself, to keep that going.”
Also the president of Honors Choir, Markle said Selinsgrove was able to prepare an audio recording of their spring concert, which will soon be released and will be available on the school website at seal-pa.org, or through the SAHS Choral Department Instagram page, according to Markle.
“It’s more than I thought we’d be able to do before the school year started,” Markle said.
Despite all the challenges the year posed to school district operations, Markle feels a deep appreciation for teachers and how they handled the circumstances.
“In most cases, they doubled their workload by doing in-person classes, but also doing an audio recording for the distanced learners,” Markle said. “All the teachers I had were so supportive of both distanced learners and kids attending in-person. They did their best and I think they did a great job at giving every student a great learning experience.”
Markle will attend Susquehanna University in the fall and plans to major in International Business. His sister, Sophie Markle, is also a graduating senior from Selinsgrove. She will head to Chatham University in Pittsburgh after this summer.