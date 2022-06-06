Bills currently being considered in the Pennsylvania Legislature are a mixed bag for Bob Hare, general manager of Americus Ambulance Service in Sunbury.
House Bill 2097 would make permanent a COVID-19 waiver, which would allow certified emergency personnel — such as first responders with specific first aid, CPR and emergency vehicle training — to drive ambulances with an emergency medical technician (EMT) on board. While it was permitted a few years ago, regulations have since been changed to increase the number of EMTs required per ambulance.
The other bill, House Bill 2434, would increase the reimbursement rates under Medicaid for EMS providers. The reimbursements have only increased twice in the last two decades.
Hare said added revenue would be a huge benefit because it would allow Americus to raise wages, but changing requirements for staff in ambulances could put patients at risk.
“We are not interested in this because I personally feel it doesn’t give the best quality of care,” he said. “We wouldn’t be obligated to follow this so we would continue to keep the best quality of care and high standards for our community.”
The increase in Medicaid reimbursements — $300 per trip to $400 for Advanced Life Support (ALS) care and $180 to $325 for Basic Life Support, along with a doubling of the mileage reimbursement — would open up many doors for Americus, Hare said.
“This would increase our revenue stream and hopefully be able to pay people what they deserve,” he said. “This would also allow us to continue to get state-of-the-art equipment that is needed.”
Hare said the service gets little municipal funding, so the reimbursements are crucial to the operation.
Americus, like many others, are also finding it difficult to maintain staff, he said.
“Lack of funding it comes down to,” he said.
Hare said the Americus keeps three units on Monday through Friday and some days it’s a struggle.
“We struggle like everyone else,” he said. “Our crews are out doing a great job and we are all proud of them for continuing to do what they do. But is it hard on everyone at times? Yes. If we get shorthanded it puts a strain on everyone.”
Patrick Black, an EMT with the Americus, said even though the Americus is dealing with staffing issues, the current workers step up to meet the community’s needs.
“People cover extra hours without any issues,” he said. “We always have staffing here and we have a great staff.”