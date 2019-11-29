Hundreds gathered Thursday for free community Thanksgiving Day meals and much more.
They engaged in conversation, played bingo, won door prizes and visited with Santa Claus in Danville and Sunbury.
The Knights of Columbus hosted its 36th annual dinner in St. Joseph School cafeteria, said Paul Seif, the chairman since it began. Volunteers served about 120 people and delivered take-out turkey dinners with all the trimmings to another 100 people.
They prepared 32 turkeys there with two others roasted in homes. The mashed potatoes weighed in at 140 pounds, he said. "We have 45 kinds of desserts that were homemade and brought in. We started roasting at 9 a.m. Wednesday and were done at 10 p.m. Wednesday," he said. Boy Scouts and a girls softball team helped set up tables.
After the meal, people could win door prizes and visit with visit by Santa.
The Gleaners, made up of Mark Duncheski and Dr. Mary Hermann, provided live music on stage with an upright bass, guitar and banjo.
Sporting turkey hats were Sharon Weaver, her son Martin and his wife Ana Weaver, all of Danville, and Sharon's neighbors Maria and Clarence Geiswite. Sharon's sister Wanda Sanders, of Berwick, sat across from her wearing a turkey crown.
"I come for the fellowship. Otherwise I would be home. I come to see friends from Sunbury," Sharon Weaver said. "We wouldn't have any turkey or nothing. We come here for the fellowship," Maria Geiswite said.
Seif's daughter Annie, who teaches at St. Cyril Preschool and Kindergarten, poured water and lemonade. "I grew up with this. It's a Thanksgiving tradition to come out and enjoy the community and build relationships with people you see every year," she said.
Seif thanked those attending and commended the 60 volunteers during the past couple days for "doing a great job. They have become experts in this."
Patti Fox, of Danville, donned a hat with mistletoe on, with her sister Samantha Fox, of Turbotville, sitting across from her. Patti's son Zachary Harvey wore a Christmas vest and friend Elizabeth Whitesell sported a red Mickey Mouse hat. "We come every year since it's usually me, my sister and our mom who is now in a nursing home," Patti said.
She said they enjoy the dinner because "it has the spirit of Christmas. We love it so much and hopefully the tradition will keep on with my sister and my son."
Robert Yocum, of Danville, has attended the past five years and otherwise would be home. He said he appreciated the dinner.
Among those serving meals on china plates were Jean and Jim Walker, of Trinity United Methodist Church. "Our family is in Tennessee and we weren't going this year. We do this when we're home and have done it quite a few times," Jean said. She said they sometimes deliver meals. "It blesses us more than those who receive it. It's really good to give," she said.
At Zion Lutheran Social Hall in Sunbury, organizer Rhonda Fisher said nearly 1,000 people were served meals there and delivered meals within a 10-mile radius. Forty volunteers helped Fisher who prepares a lot of the food at her home. She said volunteers helped roast turkeys and hams. They had more delivered meals this year with the number of served meals about the same as last year, she said.
Those attending played bingos with prizes awarded along with playing games. Kids made crafts. Movies were shown and canned goods and clothing were given away. "It is not just about serving a meal. It's about fellowship and unity and bringing the community together which is my biggest mission. I stress that to my volunteers to sit down and enjoy the fellowship," Fisher said of the dinner, in its 21st year.
Jesse Moore, of Selinsgrove, said he and his wife Tessa started bringing their oldest daughter along when volunteering since she was 9 months old. After his sister-in-law told them of the meal and once he met Fisher, he said, "This has become my second family and I consider this our Thanksgiving family." He, his wife and three children serve meals and sometimes deliver them. "I try to engage people and talk to them as much as I can," he said. "The people really enjoy the food and talk about how they are grateful. A lot take some food home so they are blessed even more," he said. Their daughter Lydia Moore, 11, said she was helping to serve people.
Danville resident Tim Kline learned of the dinner through Aim 4 Christ with Kline and his wife Robin volunteering. "I've been wanting to do this for years. I've been serving here since 7 a.m. We had a good turnout of 100 to 200 people for a continental breakfast," she said.
Fisher handed out toy soldiers to kids and told them to look at them in their rooms as a reminder to pray for "troops fighting for our freedom."
Among children visiting with Santa was Gia Tegge, 6, of Selinsgrove. Her mother Andrea Tegge was serving desserts. She said Gia asked the man in red for an Lol doll and a computer.
Cindy Ford, of Sunbury, said she and her son Forest enjoyed the meal for the first time. "It was excellent and it's a great place to come," she said. They helped out Wednesday by setting up canned goods and clothes to be given away.
Sunbury resident Tim Fury has been enjoying the dinner for about six years. He goes "to be with people to associate with and the meal is always good and everybody is nice."
Raeanna Boyd, also of Sunbury, attended for the first time. She said she saw people there from her church. "I came with my mother, my aunt and my brother since we weren't doing Thanksgiving this year," she said.