MIFFLINBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Spinners & Weavers Guild resumed in-person meetings and workshops, and its members seek novices and experts alike to join them in exploring the fiber arts.
It was quiet and casual, but hardly unproductive, when members of the guild met Tuesday inside the Mifflinburg Masonic Lodge to talk about the club. Del Kennedy knitted socks as Martha Hockenberry knitted a baby blanket for her grandson. Julie Richie worked on a Ladybug spinning wheel while Peggy Lauver hand-carded wool for spinning.
“It’s not unusual for us to have this room full,” Richie said.
The guild has approximately 75 members — men and women, young and old — from State College to Benton and in between. The nonprofit began in 1986. Membership topped 100 some years.
Members meet routinely on the second Sunday of each month for socializing and club business. Annual membership is $25. The club separately hosts workshops covering different tools, styles and techniques in fiber arts. There are two online sessions Saturday about blending and spinning. Another online session Aug. 7 provides tips and tricks to winding a wrap. A dyeing plant fibers workshop is planned for Sept. 18 at Mifflinburg Park with another in-person workshop on spinning on a Takli planned for Sept. 19 at the Masonic Lodge.
The Susquehanna Valley Spinners & Weavers Guild focuses on education, both for its members and the public. Members participate at community events, showcase their skills and talk about fiber products, the animals from which the products come — sheep, alpaca, goats, rabbit among them — along with sustainability.
“Hats, mittens, scarves, sweaters — things you’re not going to find anywhere else,” member Lindy Van Fleet said, checking off items she’s made for family over the years. “They know to get me yarn for my birthday, that’s one plus.”
The guild has a library of books about the fiber arts and also offers its collection of spinning wheels and looms to members for a nominal fee. The group also maintains a pair of scholarships in the names of the late Judy Anderson and Emily Coombs. The funds help pay monthly dues and workshop fees for members.
“A lot of people have no clue where the fiber comes from,” Lauver said.
“It’s ecologically sound. It’s a renewable resource,” member Van Fleet said.
Kennedy said she knew only how to knit when she first joined the guild. She quickly formed bonds with other members and before she knew it, she was off to Philadelphia to buy a loom as she explored weaving.
“This is a socially, emotionally supportive group. The meetings are meetings. But our side groups give us the opportunity to emotionally interact. Over the years, I know many of us have found comfort in times of need,” Lauver said.
The Susquehanna Valley Spinners & Weavers Guild currently meets at the Masonic Lodge in Mifflinburg at 361 Chestnut St. Members are seeking potential alternative spaces to host meetings and house equipment. For contact information and more about the guild, visit www.svswg.org or email spinnersweaversguild@gmail.com.