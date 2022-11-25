The campaign to encourage shoppers to support small and locally owned businesses today, on this small business Saturday has never been more important than this year as the Valley's small business owners navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the pandemic.
Founded by American Express in 2010 and officially cosponsored by Small Business Association (SBA) since 2011, Small Business Saturday has become an important part of small businesses’ busiest shopping season.
Participants across the Valley are not only retail stores and restaurants, but also salons, grocery stores, and service-based businesses.
Historically, reported projected spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $23.3 billion according to the 2021 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey commissioned by American Express.
Shoppers and onlookers strolled down both sides of Lewisburg's Market Street on Friday afternoon, portending a good business weekend.
Inside Purity Candy, at 422 Market St., store manager Susan Kaiser, said, "today (Friday) has been great, but the season so far, we've been really busy."
Kaiser said she is gearing up for Saturday. "We think that Saturday's sales will almost double Fridays," she said.
Wilson Ross, 326 Market St., Lewisburg, is also running a sale, 20 percent off of Myra Bags and Tibetan shawls.
Wilson-Ross co-owner Barbara Ross was also optimistic about the weekend, Black Friday through Small Business Saturday. "Sales have been good so far," she said on Friday. "Hats and earmuffs have been big sellers, and of course finger puppets."
Waves of customers frequented Jordanna Adams, 308 Market St., Lewisburg, on Friday, said co-owner Brian Snyder. He expects to have a good weekend.
Mackenna Miller, of Milton, said she's had good luck shopping so far shopping in Jordanna, looking for gifts for her family, "with two more people to do." She said she'll be looking at small shops for gifts.
Miller said she is up for looking at what new shops have to offer.
There is a storewide sale of 15 percent off, Snyder said, and "doorbusters" and online sales.
Meanwhile, Danville is currently running a promotion called Peppermint Trail, a chance to win a grand prize of $1,000 or a gift basket worth $300, Dressler said. Shoppers can pick up a Peppermint Trail Rewards Card at participating businesses. At those businesses, you can receive a punch on the card. Collect all six punches and drop the completed card at a participating business or the Danville Business Alliance office,
Visit the DBA website for a complete list of rules at https://visitdanvillepa.org/events/peppermint-trail-rewards-card/.
"The best way to ensure that small businesses in the community stay in the community is to shower them with support and shop locally this holiday season, and always," said Rebecca Dressler, executive director, Main Street Manager, Danville Business Alliance, on Friday. "Our community's businesses have so much to offer. It may take a little more effort, but it pays off in the long run when today's businesses turn into long-standing cornerstones of the community that care about its residents, give back to its nonprofits, employ its people and strengthen our local economy."
In Sunbury, there has been a concerted and ongoing effort to bring shoppers downtown, said Slade Shreck, Sunbury Revitalization Inc. (SRI). "Late Night Shoppers in Sunbury is kicking off," he explained."And a lot of businesses have already said they are going to participate in Late Night Shoppers.'
Part of what keeps a community going is to shop local, Shreck said on Friday. "It's important to support these businesses, no matter what they may be. If anybody gets a chance to support our local businesses, please do."