Four Valley students are preparing for the summer of 2022 when they get the chance to visit Florida and play in the softball World Series after the Central PA Bombers 16U team won a 48-team from the across the country tournament in Maryland last week.
Cassidy Shay, 15, of Selinsgrove, Reagan Wiest, 16, of Shiikellamy, Kim Shannon, of Lewisburg, and Ally Beddall, of Selinsgrove, all playing for the PA Bomber squad, will be part of the team traveling to the USSSA Spacecoast complex in Viera, Florida for a chance at the softball World Series in 2022. The dates of the World Series have not yet been announced.
The team, managed by Rick Robertson, of Williamsport, earned the chance by finishing 11-1 during the July 26 through 31 2021 USSA Eastern National championship held in Salisbury, Md., last week.
Wiest, who hit two home runs during the tournament, said she had a great time in Maryland.
"Winning nationals was an amazing experience, every girl left it on the field and it was a true team effort," Wiest said.
“It was a fantastic experience for all of us,” Robertson said after ending his 13th year as coach. “We now earned the right to go to Florida and compete and I think everyone is looking forward to that.”
Shay, 15, a sophomore at Selinsgrove, said she has been with the team for the past three years, but this year was special.
“It has been an amazing journey through the past years and we have all hard workers dedicated to the sport,” she said.
Shay said after the team suffered a 6-5 loss in extra innings to the Michigan Batbusters, but the Valley team regrouped and came back and won their next three games, including beating the Batbusters twice in a row to win the tournament.
"We talked about the loss as a team and how we were going to get back up and start fighting and we picked each other up," she said. “After we won we were all so happy and are now looking forward to Florida next year.”