MIFFLINBURG — Two Mifflinburg High School students have been named to the 2022 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team, as presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.
The students, Luke Rokavec, and Ty Stroup (honorable mention) were among 53 students named nationwide to the Bassmaster team.
Rokavec and Stroup fish for two separate high school two-person fishing teams. Luke fishes for the Susquehanna Valley fishing team and Ty fishes for the Wildcat fishing team.
“I was very surprised to learn that I had been chosen as one of the best,” said Rokavec. “I mean, there are so many great young fishermen in Pennsylvania. It’s quite an honor.”
Rokavec said he learned of his award through the mail. “I was home and a letter was sent there.”
“This time didn’t surprise me as much as it did last year,” Stroup said Tuesday night. “I received the award last year as well ... as a junior. However, I am still very honored to be chosen out of so many great individuals.”
Rokavec and Stroup were selected for the honor based on their success in bass tournament competition, academic achievement, and leadership in conservation and community service.
Mandy Pascal, Bassmaster Magazine associate editor explained that the high school All-Star team is selected by a panel of judges looking for representatives who not only excel on the water, but also are standouts in their community and classroom. This year, we had nearly 400 applicants from all over the country vying for a spot on the All-State team in hopes of becoming one of the 12 anglers selected for the High School All-American team, to be announced at a later date.”
Tom Prowant, who coached Ty Stroup at Mifflinburg High School said, “one reason Ty is such a good fisherman is he listens and learns real quick.”
“When he fishes he just has fun at it,” Prowant said. “He really loves it.”
Rokavec is a member of the Susquehanna Valley Fishing Team, one of the first established junior teams in the state. In 1014, both the FLW and Bassmasters established high school divisions for high school aged competitive bass tournament fishing.
Ty Stroup got his “feet” wet as a member of the Susquehanna team and transitioned to the Wildcat High School Fishing team as he entered the Mifflinburg Area High School. These two student anglers have competed since their “junior” experience.
Both of these young men have racked up a multitude of accolades in their success, said Kevin Zimmeman, the fishing team’s faculty advisor.
Tournament fishing is a different “ball game” than just going out to fish, Zimmerman said. It involves strategy, dedication, consistency, economics, relationships, teamwork, coachability, and a multitude of various other experiences.
The time it takes and the dedication to learning all aspects of competitive tournament fishing, the drive and desire to better themselves every time they are on the water competing or just practicing “is what makes Luke and Ty so good.” Zimmerman said. “They are constantly learning from accomplished adult local anglers that volunteer and tech them tips and techniques throughout the year. Local fishing clubs support them and give them the opportunity to experience competitive fishing. They have the drive and fever to learn more about the sport that they enjoy.”
Rokavec and Stroup were introduced to fishing by someone that has a passion for it themselves and are more than willing to pass that on.
“They are also the kids that would ride their bike to Penn’s Creek or a local farm pond before it gets dark to catch a few for the day,” Zimmerman said.
That’s what Rokavec recalled. “I would go to Penns Creek and fish whenever I had the chance. Those were my earliest days fishing and I loved it.”
“I’ve been fishing competitively since eighth grade,” Stroup said. “Fishing can be humbling. You need patience. But you also have to be ready, believing that you can catch something with every cast.”
The national final competition will be this summer in Alabama, Stroup said.