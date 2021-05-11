SUNBURY — Six Valley high school students will compete in a national cheerleading competition at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World this week.
Shikellamy High School students Chloe Hollister, Olivia McClusky and Lauryn Michaels will be joined by Danville Area students Reese Lieberman and Marleigh Patrick and Warrior Run’s Lillyanna Harris as part of the Pennsylvania Elite Cheerleading team that will compete at the D2 Summit Championships.
The team will be competing in the Small Junior Division Four on Wednesday against 18 teams. If the team advances, they will compete in the finals on Friday.
The two and a half minute routines are scored on stunts, pyramid, toss, jump, standing/running tumbling, dance and showmanship.
“Most of the team have been together the past three years and are ready to finish what they started last year before the season was cut short due to COVID-19,” parent Stephanie Michaels said.
“The girls practice one night a week for three hours and have two-hour weekend practices to prepare for the competition season. Many of the girls participate on more than one team or are members of other school sports as well.”
Teams must receive a bid in order to be eligible to make the “climb to Summit in Florida,” Michaels said.
Pennsylvania Elite Cheerleading owner Tracy Derr said going to Florida is an honor.
“They are able to showcase what small gyms can bring to the floor and it develops a camaraderie between the coaches, parents and athletes,” Derr said.
“The D2 Summit is more than just a competition, it’s something that brings programs and families together.”
Reese, 12, said she was thrilled for the chance to compete in Florida.
“I am so grateful we were able to compete this season even if some of them were virtual,” she said. “I am looking forward to this and seeing some of the best teams from across the country.”
Lauryn, 15, agreed.
“Last year was so hard having the gym and our whole world turned upside down,” she said. “I’m so excited to go back to summit because last time we were there we took second and this year I am hoping we win it.”