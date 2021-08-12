Billboards recruiting students to vocational courses offered in the Danville Area School District have some superintendents concerned and one district creating a policy to combat Danville’s efforts.
Four billboards promote Danville’s in-person vocational courses. They popped up across the Valley this summer advertising the district's "career-oriented offerings," including agriculture, mechanical agriculture and diversified occupations.
Two of the billboards sit on Route 11 — one between Danville and Sunbury in Northumberland County and one between Danville and Bloomsburg in Montour County. Another sits on Route 61, just outside of Sunbury, in Northumberland County. heading toward Shamokin. The fourth is near Washingtonville in Montour County.
Danville Area School District Superintendent Ricki Boyle said the district spent $4,340 on the billboards. Boyle said since the billboards went up, they have had one student enroll.
"We are proactively addressing the need to educate all of our students in a way that is looking at career-oriented offerings,” Boyle said. She did not respond to any other questions about the billboards.
Leaders at other Valley schools have concerns about the approach, including the tuition cost and what it means for extracurricular activities, including sports.
A policy created by the Shikellamy Area School District would require students taking the in-person vocational classes at the neighboring district to participate in sports at their home district, superintendent Jason Bendle said.
Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell sent out an email to Valley superintendents, which The Daily Item acquired through a Right to Know request, expressing concern over the billboards.
"I have colleagues needing to pass policies which address students who go to another district for a vocational program and that they will play sports, participate in extracurricular activities,” Campbell wrote. "I’m incredibly disappointed with public schools who are actively recruiting students from other schools much like the Cyber Schools have been doing.”
Campbell went on to say he was nervous districts would stop working together.
“We all believe, or at least I thought we all believed, Cyber Schools and their recruitment of public schools students with taxpayer dollars was wrong,” he wrote. “Now it is my understanding there are billboards up recruiting students to attend their public schools. For years we use to work together if we had needs that another school could help us meet. We use to talk and work together. This seems to be something that our local politicians can view.,
Campbell added: “They are eating their own now.”
Bendle, a former superintendent at Danville, has similar thoughts.
“The district fully supports families and students who wish to complete an approved vocational program,” Bendle said. “We wish to educate all of our students. The policy we are hoping to pass supports both. Students can go to another school district and take vocational courses but allow students to take core classes and participate in athletics and extracurricular activities in Shikellamy. This policy was created in response to the billboards with our district. We believe that school districts should be working together, not against one another.”
The cost of tuition is also an issue for school leaders. Bendle said around $12,000 per Shikellamy student enrolled in Danville's vocational programs would be paid to Danville's district. Boyle said the precise number is 11,926.69.
Bendle said he has an issue with the full tuition going to any school district because Shikellamy would still be delivering the core classes.
Bendle said districts pay tuition at SUN Tech based on how many students are attending. It is not a per-student cost, it's based on an average of how many students each district sends and that number is then divided between the districts, Bendle said. "If we would send more students than another district in a three-year period, then we would pay more than another district," he said.
In a response to Campbell’s email, Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit Executive Director John Kurelija said recruiting students started long ago.
"When we talk about recruiting students to go to other school districts, the gauntlet for this was set years ago,” he wrote. "I also remember brochures being created by Danville advertising their agriculture programs long before Ricki (Boyle) was in her current post. I am not judging, but wanted to make clear that this effort started happening long before many of our existing superintendents were even on the job."
Former Montour County District Attorney Bob Buehner Jr., of Danville, who also won both nominations for the Danville school board in the May Primary, said he saw the billboards and questioned the district. He said he finds it "appalling" Danville would seek students from other districts.
"To see our district attempting to poach students is appalling," he said. "I want to know if any member of our district, including our superintendent, even called other superintendents prior to these billboards going up." Both Bendle and Campbell said they were unaware the signage was going up.
"I have not spoken to Bob Buehner about the programs," Boyle said. "What is being done at Danville is not a new model. It has been in practice in this area for several years."