Weis and Giant Supermarkets are both major donors to food banks and food pantries in their home areas.
They are aware of customers' concerns about rising food bills, and so have tailored special deals and programs to make a difference.
"We’re working hard to help our customers save money," said Weis Markets spokesman Dennis Curtin. "We offer the most economical way to help customers to feed their families."
Here’s how customers can save money when shopping in a Weis Markets’ store, according to Curtin:
— Watch for Weis's low low price program (LLP) which offers low prices on 2,000 grocery items, 60-70 of Weis's best-selling produce items and hundreds of frozen food items. The LLP program includes private brand and national brand products. "Weis has invested millions of dollars to lower these prices to help customers save money. Look for the LLP shelf tags," Curtin said.
— Shop Weis circulars at weismarkets.com and via the printed circular. "Most especially, check out Weis's three-day ads, which offer super-hot prices on some of our best selling items," Curtin said.
— Go to WeisMarkets.com and sign up for e-coupons — there are thousands of them. Once signed up, customers can log in and select coupons that load to their Weis Club card. When they buy the designated product, the coupon is redeemed when they scan their Weis Preferred Shoppers card.
— Use Weis Rewards for gas discounts at Weis Gas N’ Go fuel centers and Sunoco gas stations. Customers get 10 cents off a gallon for every $100 spent when they use their Weis Preferred shopper club card. Customers can also redeem reward points for product discounts which vary by store. During the holidays, customers can earn reward points for a free turkey and a ham at Easter. They can also qualify for discounts on holiday turkeys and hams.
— "Buy Weis brand products," Curtin said. "We work extremely hard to ensure these are high-quality products and have more than 6,000 Weis brand products, including our Weis Quality ice cream which we make right here in Sunbury."
GIANT 's role
“As a grocer, we have the responsibility to feed all people in our local communities and understand the crucial role we must play in supporting our local food banks and ensuring everyone has access to healthy food,” said Jessica Groves, community impact manager, The GIANT Company. “Today, food banks are reporting a 50 percent increase in families requesting food, and up to 75 percent more need overall.
The GIANT Company has several donations and volunteer and awareness activities planned throughout the month to support families facing food insecurity including:
-- In partnership with its supplier partners, The GIANT Company will support 24 local organizations by packing and distributing 6,000 backpacks full of food to school kids across its operating area this week.
-- The GIANT Company, Groves said, will donate $400,000 to 20 partner food banks across its operating area in recognition of Hunger Action Day on Sept. 23.
-- Every Tuesday in September, at noon, The GIANT Company dietitians will host a hunger action virtual class series. Each week will feature a recipe demonstration while educating attendees on hunger in local communities. For more details and to register for the free classes, visit thegiantcompanynutritionists.eventbrite.com.