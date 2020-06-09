A target practice bullet missed, traveled 500 yards through the woods and struck an occupied vehicle on Ferster Valley Road in Washington Township around 4:42 p.m. June 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Stonington.
State police ruled the shooting accidental.
According to the report, Shane Elliott, 28, of Dornsife, and Shelly Lenker, 26, of Dalmatia, were taking target practice at a tree in a wooded area behind a house when one bullet missed.
It traveled through the woods and struck a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado occupied by Roger Calhoon, 63, of Hummelstown, Larry Lohr, 54 ,of Millersburg, and an unidentified six-year-old boy from Millersburg, police said.
Investigating Trooper Robert Hendrickson did not mention any injuries or specify the damage caused by the bullet in his report.