AccuWeather is forecasting high temperatures and humidity that will make it feel like its 95 degrees today.
Residents have any number of ways to cool off, but only one way to also celebrate National Ice Cream Day.
President Ronald Reagan, on July 8, 1984, designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as the dessert’s special day. The proclamation states “Ice cream is a nutritious and wholesome food, enjoyed by over 90 percent of the people in the United States. It enjoys a reputation as the perfect dessert and snack food.”
A few years after Reagan’s designation, Robert Divers of Milton was looking to establish a business after retiring from the Bureau of Prisons since he and his wife, Elizabeth, a teacher in the Milton School District, were planning for their daughter’s college education. In 1991, they opened Becky’s Soft Serve. They began by selling ice cream at carnivals and fairs.
In 2008, Robert, Elizabeth and their daughter, Becky Divers, opened the store at 7880 Route 405, Milton.
“My dad was not one to sit around and with my mom being off all summer this was perfect for them,” Becky said.
Becky Divers still sells at some regional fairs and local carnivals as well as continuing to run the store in Milton.
The Coca Cola-themed Dreamer’s Ice Cream and Subs sits along the Susquehanna Trail south of Port Trevorton. The business is also all about family for April and Paul Tevis of Snyder County.
“We love to make our customers smile, especially the kids,” April Tevis said.
Dreamer’s also has outdoor activities for kids to enjoy, including a mini golf course.
Evelyn and Alex Rohena have been serving their customers at Schiano’s Pizza, Ice Cream and More in Herndon since 2015.
“We have a sign at the front door that says ’Those who come in as friends leave as family,’” Eveyln Rohena said.
According to Evelyn, the relationships they’ve built are the most rewarding thing about their business.
Born and raised in Milton, Becky Divers feels deeply attached to the community.
Seeing her parent’s friends, her friends and their children come to the store is deeply rewarding for her.
“It’s just really neat to see the generations,” she said.
Divers appreciates being a small business and seeing the community grow. She especially looks forward to treating kids to their first cones.
“I feel like it’s a gift their parents give us and it’s fantastic,” she said. “The kids are the best part.”