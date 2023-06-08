LEWISBURG — The teacher shortage and issues of retention in Pennsylvania schools was the impetus behind state education grants that funded an interactive workshop that took place at Bucknell for three days, ending today.
Twenty teachers, from Lewisburg, Milton, and Shikellamy school districts, participated in the program this week — with another 20 signed up for a similar program in August.
“Some of what we presented might be a refresher for them, while for others it might be new,” said Bucknell professor of education Janet VanLone. “But everything we present these three days fall under the umbrella of how do we support new teachers so that they stay. Because the problem is we have a big teacher shortage in the state and we are issuing more emergency certificates for teachers.”
Pennsylvania issued grants that would address mentoring novice teachers. VanLone applied for a teachers best practice grant last fall and was awarded $95,000 to conduct these series of workshops, VanLone explained.
Three big behavior areas were the focus of the sessions, said Janet VanLane, professor of Education, on Wednesday. “We began with positive behavior support, trauma informed practices, and then culturally relevant sustaining practices.”
During the all-day session, collaborative discussion ensued in which the attending teachers could speak to how they develop teachers and skills within students.
“Teachers don’t often get a lot of time to talk to each other because they are so busy,” VanLone said, so the collaborative aspect of the workshops was what several teachers noted as the strength of the program. “Sharing experiences is really valuable,” she added.
The curriculum of the program emphasizes some of the skills that need to be practiced, when student teachers are out in the field.
Applying what student teachers learn and applying it in the classroom, with the help of skilled mentors is something the program hopes to achieve.
Rachel Gittens, a teacher in the Shikellamy school district said, “I’ve found there is real value in being able to collaborate with other educators and discuss what is happening currently and what can happen in the future as well.”
About the curriculum and its focus on dealing with behaviors, Gittens said, “a lot of us, we’ve had to deal with a lot of these things, but there is always something to learn.”
Selena McLaughlin and Jen. Elwee both teach in the Milton school district and said they found the content of these programs valuable. “Particularly getting a chance to interact with other teachers and to see how they deal with issues.”
Much of a Wednesday morning session focused on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs).
Heather Cantagallo, Bucknell director of professional education, retention, joined with VanLone in presenting content to the attending teachers.
In discussing ACEs, Cantagallo said, “what are the behaviors you see at your school?” There was no definitive answer. Behaviors run the gamut, she said.
Using the example of a student who might (or might not) have ADHD, “We, as teachers, need to make sure we are treating the right thing and providing the right kind of support,” VanLone said. “We want to be careful and have a medical professional do a diagnosis.”
A discussion ensued about the effects of chronic stress on the brain. Also spoken about were students who hadn’t experienced trauma and how they might react if something frightening happens in class, such as a lockdown drill, or if another student is having a meltdown.
How a teacher reacts to challenging behavior can either help diffuse the situation or make it worse. “Punitive reaction by a teacher is often not the answer.
“We want to create a safe environment, and have the classroom be seen by students as a safe harbor,” Cantagallo explained.
Teacher stress was also a topic on Wednesday. When a student is having a hard time at home, it can be devastating to a teacher to see that student get on a bus to go home.
Signs of stress might include: burnout emotional exhaustion, job dissatisfaction, and thoughts of leaving.
Therefore, Cantagallo suggested new teachers find someone they can vent to. “Create a support system for yourself,” she said.