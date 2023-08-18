Technical schools in the Valley offer hands-on, specialized programs for students to get a head start on their careers while still in high school.
Although attendance at these schools seemed to have dropped post-pandemic, interest and attendance seems to have picked right back up at SUN Area Technical Institute (SUN Tech) in New Berlin, according to Administrative Director David Bacher.
"We had a year that was a little low due to COVID, but we've bounced back," Bacher said. "I see our enrollment continuing to grow."
SUN Tech offers a total of 18 programs including cosmetology, culinary arts, carpentry and health professions, according to their website.
Data from some districts that work with SUN Tech show similar patterns of returning to pre-pandemic attendance numbers. The districts reported SUN Tech enrollment numbers from the past three years as well as expected totals for the upcoming year.
At Selinsgrove Area School District, 58 students enrolled in school year 2020-2021, 53 students in 2021-2022 and 57 students in 2022-2023. The district's current total for the upcoming year is 68 students, Superintendent Frank Jankowski said.
At Shikellamy, 80 students enrolled in school year 2020-2021, 82 students in 2021-2022 and 69 students in 2022-2023. Despite the drop in last year's numbers, the district expects 87 students to attend SUN Tech this year, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
Bendle said he was glad to see students taking advantage of the opportunities the technical school offers.
"SUN Area Technical School provides a plethora of opportunities for our students. Students who go there come out with certifications and many come out with job offers," he said. "We feel it’s a great opportunity for Shikellamy students."
Within the Lewisburg Area School District, attendance has stayed about the same in recent years. Superintendent Cathy Moser reported 25 Twenty-five students are expected to attend the technical school this year.
In Mifflinburg, the decline in tech enrollment has yet to cease. The district reported an attendance of 79 students in school year 2021-2022. Enrollment dropped to 71 in 2022-2023. The district has only 69 students attending the technical school this year, according to Superintendent Kenneth Dady.
Other districts in the Valley work with Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School (CMAVTS). The school offers 17 programs including building trades maintenance, computer technology and automotive technology.
Students at Danville Area School District who wish to go to a technical school attend CMAVT. Danville Superintendent Molly Nied said the programs offered at the technical school are important to high school education.
"Vocational education is an integral part of the comprehensive offerings that should be available to high school students," Nied said. "It can bridge the gap between classroom and career and help students be prepared for the job market upon graduation."
Despite the district's firm stance in support of tech school opportunities, Danville has seen number drop in recent years. Historically, the district had between 35 and 45 students per class attend CMAVTS, but, for the last two years, enrollment has dropped to 21, according to Nied, who said this is a concern for the district.
"In the Danville Area School District we value our relationship with CMAVTS, however, we are concerned about the declining enrollment of Danville High School students participating in CMAVTS over the last few years," she said. "We want to make sure that we have solid vocational education offerings for our students."
Although now the administrative director at SUN Tech, Bacher said he worked as the drector at CMAVT previously. The two schools are very different in their approaches, he remarked.
Students attending SUN Tech go to classes at the New Berlin campus during the day, but return to their home districts for extracurriculars. Meanwhile, students at CMVT has not only take classes there but also play on CMVT sports teams and take part in their other after-school activities, according to Bacher.
"You have to keep in mind that it's kind of an apple to oranges comparison," Bacher said. "The delivery model at Columbia-Montour is so different from ours."