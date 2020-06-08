AccuWeather is forecasting 90-plus degree weather in the Valley on Tuesday in what would be the hottest day of the year so far.
Sunbury is forecast for a high of 92 while Danville, Mifflinburg and Selinsgrove are all expected to reach 91 degrees.
RealFeel temperatures — which factors in humidity — will approach 95 degrees, according to the forecast.
AccuWeather's forecast, which also calls for plenty of sunshine warns to use caution if doing strenuous activities outside. Check out the forecast here: https://www.accuweather.com/en/us/sunbury/17801/weather-forecast/335366
The current high for the Valley this year was 88 degrees set on May 29.
The record high in the Valley for June 9 is 96, set in 2008.