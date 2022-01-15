The Valley will begin honoring the legacy of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King this week with lectures, first-person accounts of Dr. King's impact and even a children's event.
The events kick off at Monday morning at the Lewisburg Children's museum with a PopUP Play MLK Day celebration. The event is set from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. During the two-hour session, children can make colorful play dough, where they will discuss diversity, or make a collage, to express their thoughts on paper about King. This program is free with general admission or membership.
Masks are required for those 2 years and older.
Bucknell University begins its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Week on Monday. There are no classes on the holiday, but students will participate in livestream SnapTalks to kick off the series.
“Bucknell’s Martin Luther King Jr. Week brings various scholars and artists to campus to engage our community in a conversation about Dr. King’s legacy and philosophies with regard to current struggles,” says Cymone Fourshey, director of Bucknell's Griot Institute for the Study of Black Lives & Cultures. “Events during this week include several performances, lectures and discussions designed to raise awareness and empower participants to enact individual and collective change.”
On Tuesday, Jamila Michener, an associate professor of government and public policy at Cornell University, will present the first MLK Week lecture, "Confronting Racism, Strengthening Community, Sustaining Democracy" at 7 p.m. in the Elaine Langone Center (ELC) Forum (Room 272).
On Thursday night, new Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez, a 2006 Bucknell graduate will speak at the MacDonald Commons multipurpose room (Room 104) at 7 p.m. Alvarez will share how King’s "I Have A Dream" speech was influential for her father’s dream of emigrating from Trinidad to the U.S. when she was 5 years old.
Bucknell will also host events into next week, including an ensemble performance by American Patchwork Quartet (APQ) Jan. 23, at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. APQ draws on a repertoire of centuries-old American folk songs that highlight the country’s immigrant roots.