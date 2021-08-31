Scenic views and landscapes draw tourists to Union County and the Susquehanna Valley’s tourism director shared in concerns expressed by a county commissioner that utility-grade solar farms could spoil the attraction.
Andrew Miller, executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, said the bureau’s market research proves the river, countryside and forests lure visitors to the Valley. These same natural resources keep them here, too, Miller said.
Tourists spent an estimated $153.6 million in Union County alone in 2019, an increase of $37.9 million from 2009, Miller told Union County Commissioners during a public workshop meeting Tuesday.
Citing market research, Miller said that 7 in 10 visitors to the Valley came to drive through the countryside — a particularly popular activity when fall foliage peaks. Many who decided to extend their stay locally did so because they wanted to explore more of the area’s natural resources, he said.
Visitors include the estimated 1,000 cyclists nationwide registered for the 2021 gravel road event, unPAved, an increasingly popular event that begins and ends in Lewisburg and extends beyond Mifflinburg and into the Bald Eagle State Forest area. Cycling is a growing attraction locally with visitors looking not only to ride but to stay, eat and shop locally.
The research contacted people within the bureau’s own database along with tourists who stayed in Valley hotels, he said. He also explained how photos of local scenic landscapes are commonly used strategically in most tourism guides and advertising materials.
“I do think it could have an impact,” Miller said of large solar developments. “If the brand is the natural beauty for outdoor recreation I would hate for our brand to change.”
After the meeting, Richards identified proposed utility-grade solar developments in Limestone, Gregg, Kelly and Hartley townships. One in Limestone Township envisions using 800 acres, she said.
Richards said she’s reviewed leases signed by local landowners allowing solar development and believes they’re potentially riddled with problems for the landowner. She's concerned acres of solar panels planted on undeveloped farmland could ruin the views and dissuade return visitors looking to drive through the country, photograph the area, etc.
During the meeting, Richards said she didn’t know quite how valuable local tourism was with respect to outdoor recreation and agriculture.
“The disruptor of utility-scale solar farms isn’t just an impact on farmers and agricultural and the local economy. It’s a massive hit on tourism, too,” Richards said.
Commissioner Jeff Reber noted that Union County is nearing 10,000 acres in its preservation program that preserves farmland from development like solar farms.
Information for landowners about solar farm leases and terms including a webinar created by Penn State University is available at a link on the homepage at www.unioncountypa.org.