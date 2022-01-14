The McClellan Christmas tree farm in Middleburg won three first place awards and four other awards at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The McClellans were awarded another Reserve Grand Champion tree this year, as well.
People who attended the PA Farm Show on Saturday and Sunday selected the Grand Champion and the Reserve Grand Champion trees.
“You feel good about it, it’s a reward for hard work,” Richard said. “The fun part of it is going down there and talking trees with other tree farmers and other people.”
In addition to McClellan’s strong showing, other Valley farms also performed well at the Farm Show.
Mahantongo Valley Farms owner Larry Snyder, of Pitman, placed in five different tree categories and three wreath contests.
Snyder was second in true foreign firs, tabletop tree cut and tabletop tree containerized, fourth in hybrid-cross fir and fifth in the true domestic fir category. In wreaths, Snyder was third in undecorated, third in unconventional and fourth in decorated,
Darryl Bowersox, of Hill View Christmas Tree Farm in Middleburg, which supplied the new National Christmas Tree for the National Mall in Washington, D.C., last year, was fourth in the true foreign fir category, fourth in tabletop tree cut
Richard and Mary McClellan, both former educators, have been running the Christmas tree farm since 1973. They have worked their way from selling only 25 trees in retail in their first year to selling over 3,000 trees this year.
After the first few years of owning the farm, according to Richard, the couple planted about 9,000 trees a year. The trees already existent on the farm consisted of 10,000 Douglas fir.
“It took us twelve years, but we planted a lot of trees,” Richard said.
Richard said that he still spends about 55 hours a week all summer working on the tree farm.
The McClellans began entering Christmas trees into the PA Farm Show contest about 25 to 30 years ago.
“We’ve had maybe only one Grand Champion in all of those years, and about three to five Reserve Grand Champions,” Richard said.
Reserve Grand Champion and Grand Champion tree owners are allowed to take their trees to the National Competition, where winners take their tree to the White House and second place takes their tree to the Vice President, according to Mary.
The McClellan farm was awarded the Reserve Grand Champion Christmas tree at the National Christmas Tree Convention in 2009. They placed a 12-foot tree in the residence of then-Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill..
Christmas tree shortages have negatively impacted other surrounding Christmas tree farms. This past year, many businesses couldn’t purchase trees because the wholesale price was too expensive, according to Mary.
“The last three or four years, our sales have really gone up,” Mary said, “but a lot of it is because a number of other farms in the area went out of business.”
Mary said that other people with better locations close to cities could sell the Christmas trees for far higher prices, around $150 to $175, potentially $200.
“That really took everyone in this area out of market,” Mary said.
This year, however, the McClellans sold 200 more trees than last year.
Richard and Mary McClellan always enjoy attending the Farm Show to engage with those who share their interests.
“We get along well, it’s a good group of people,” Richard said of their friends.
Richard and Mary are also grateful for the hardworking employees who have given their time to help the farm be a success.
Learn more about the McClellan Tree Farm at www.mcclellanstreefarm.com.