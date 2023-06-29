Valley university officials are taking a close look at how Thursday's decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down affirmative action will impact their institutions and area political experts said the decision may propel some to the ballot box in coming elections.
Bucknell University officials were still "reviewing the opinion" that colleges and universities may no longer consider race in student admissions, spokesman Mike Ferlazzo said after the decision was announced.
In an email sent to the campus community, Bucknell University President John Bravman said the Union County university stands by the "long-standing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, in myriad forms" as a "cherished institutional value. An equitable Bucknell is imperative to our students’ education and ability to thrive as community-minded citizens. Student success determines institutional success, and the future of higher education will be led by colleges and universities that champion equity and inclusion."
Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green called the Supreme Court ruling "disappointing" but not surprising as he was among many Liberal Arts College Equity Leadership Alliance presidents to voice opposition to any plan to abolish affirmative action.
"For decades no student has been denied or granted admission to Susquehanna based upon their race," he said. "This is true at the majority of colleges and universities in the U.S. We do many things to recruit a talented and diverse student population to our campus. That diversity enhances the learning opportunities for all our students, and it prepares them to be better leaders in the evermore diverse communities they will call home after graduation."
Nick Clark, professor of political science at Susquehanna University, said the impact of abolishing a decades-old program allowing colleges to take race, sex and religion into consideration in student admissions will vary.
"I think the educational implications will be that you might see less representative and diverse student bodies at the more selective institutions," he said. "I don't think the change will matter as much for admissions outcomes at less selective institutions."
Michael J. Nelson, professor of political science at Penn State, said more selective universities will be tasked with reconsidering "how they admit their classes.
"I think where it is really unclear is what sorts of policies educational institutions will put into place that will fill the role that race has played in their admission processes," he said. "The court's opinion says that institutions can still consider how a particular student’s experience as a black person or an hispanic person has shaped their worldview and given them obstacles to overcome things."
While this is not prohibited as a result of the opinion, Nelson said it remains unclear how colleges will "move from that individualized evaluation into something for an educational institution that reviews thousands of applications going to do."
Nelson expects schools may place more emphasis on first-generation college students and geographic diversity.
"Some of those thing will relate to an applicants race. Institutions will still be concerned about the demographic makeup of their entering classes admissions," he said.
Politically, Clark said, the court's decision could spur more Americans to the ballot box.
"In general, having a Supreme Court that is ruling according to your own ideological preferences tends to encourage complacency. So, for decades, Roe v Wade was a motivating issue for turning out conservative voters. Now, Dobbs is filling a similar role for liberal voters," he said.
"This could fall into that pattern with conservatives feeling like the court is doing what it should and that it requires less of a response and liberals thinking the opposite," said Clark.
Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in a social media post said the school will review the justices' decision but the facility doesn't foresee changes to its admission process.
"We are proud of the students and alumni selected through our holistic admissions process. We will continue to seek qualified applicants from diverse backgrounds who exemplify our values and reflect our mission to make better health easier for our communities," the LinkedIn Post read. "We remain committed to educating and training health care professionals that can address critical workforce shortages and advance health equity in our communities."
Bravman, in his email to the Bucknell community Thursday, said the university remains focused on creating a campus "that reflects our society and respects all identities, as formalized in both our university mission statement and our strategic plan, and will continue to pursue a diverse student body aligned with today’s ruling. Our admissions team employs a wide range of forward-thinking approaches to recruitment designed to help us identify, enroll and retain talented, well-qualified applicants with a range of backgrounds, skills and individual experiences."
The university has launched a number of programs to support and broaden equity and inclusion "with plans for others to come," he said.
"Bucknell has a long tradition of leading with foresight, integrity and determination to make an impact on the world through our approach to educating the whole student for the greater good. More than ever, we must move forward with conviction to ensure that Bucknell’s deep commitment to equitable access and success continues to be a strategic priority — for the students in our classrooms today as well as generations of students to come."