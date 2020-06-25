While many historians and military experts call the Korean War the “Forgotten War” — sandwiched between World War II and Vietnam — Tom Reimensnyder will always remember. He remembers the cold and the snow and injuries that kept him from playing football when he returned home.
Seventy years ago today the Korean War began, but it wasn’t until the following year — 1951 — that Reimensnyder, now 88, of Mifflinburg, joined the Marines and was immediately dispatched to Korea. Reimensnyder never really thought about going to Korea prior to his enlistment. “But I just wanted to join the Marine Corps at that particular time,” he said Wednesday.
Truth to tell, he confessed, “I joined the Marine Corps to build myself up, so I could play football in college better. I wasn’t very big and I was being pushed around on the football field.”
The conflict started when more than 100,000 North Korean fighters crossed the 38th parallel, an arbitrary manmade dividing line drawn put in place after World War II to separate the Soviet-controlled land in the north and the United States-occupied south.
The communists almost completely overran the peninsula, forcing the South Koreans into a 5,000-square-mile area at the southeastern port of Pusan. On Sept. 15, 1950, an amphibious attack, conceived by U.N. commander Gen. Douglas MacArthur, was launched behind enemy lines and led to the liberation of Seoul less than two weeks later. U.N. forces pushed northward close to the border with China. The Chinese then counterattacked. The frontline moved frequently.
In July 1952, the Korean Armistice Agreement, which South Korea never signed, was reached, creating the Demilitarized Zone, a de facto border, more or less along the 38th parallel.
A formal peace settlement has never been finalized.
“I think the important thing to me is the fact that it was the first time it tested the United Nations,” said Marty Kuhar, a local historian and chairman of the 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial Veterans Committee. “I think that’s the key to me. It tested the United Nations. I don’t think, to tell you the truth, anybody in the United States really said, ‘Oh boy, let’s go defend Korea.’ Most people didn’t even know where Korea was or could care less.
“But, in general, it was our commitment to the United Nations. And the second thing to me was, at that time, by 1950, a whole lot of countries were falling to communism. And we needed to take a stand somewhere, whether it was in the Pacific or in Europe.”
13 months of combat
After basic training, the Corps sent Reimensnyder to Korea.
“I had 13 months of combat,” Reimensnyder said. “It was nice from one standpoint only: I got $45 extra combat pay a month.”
Reimensnyder said the combat was tough, and he couldn’t say one battle was tougher than others. “I will say one season was tougher — the winter.”
His strongest recollection of his time in Korea was how cold it was. “I’ve never been that cold,” he said. “65 below zero will never be reached again by me. At least that is how cold they told us it was. You could spit and it would bounce.”
The canned food they gave them to eat, such as tins of ham and lima beans, was frozen. The snow was deep as well.
“We were not under fire, and as we came down a hill, the snow was as deep as my shoulders, on both sides,” he said. “I outstretched my arms to keep balance as our unit moved down the hill in single file.”
“I don’t think I was warm at any time in Korea,” he said. “I don’t recall getting frostbite. But there are some things we learned. Our cups were metal, and you didn’t want to put any liquid in the cup and then put that to your mouth. It froze almost immediately.”
When he returned home, he had injuries — shrapnel and an injured back from jumping off a tank — that have caused persistent pain to this day. “I wish I could have returned and played football at Bloomsburg U., but my injuries prevented that.”
‘A real hero’
James Turner, then 29, died Aug 18, 1951, in Walter Reed Hospital of wounds he received in Korea, said Jill Waltman, his daughter, on Wednesday.
His Silver Star was awarded posthumously. Turner was a Sergeant First Class in the Infantry. He was also wounded in the European theater during World War II, Waltman said. He re-enlisted in 1947 and was eventually sent to Korea in September 1950, according to The Daily Item.
He had a Purple Heart with a cluster and a Bronze star.
On May 29, 1951, as friendly troops launched an attack against a heavily fortified enemy-held hill, “My father lead his squad toward the right flank. Upon nearing the enemy emplacement, there was a sudden burst of automatic weapons fire from a concealed position. My father was wounded in the stomach,” Waltman said. “Although he was seriously hit, he crawled forward to throw grenades to mark the location of the machine guns, saving some of his fellow soldiers.”
He was flown to Japan, and then to the United States, where he eventually died at Walter Reed Hospital.
“He died when I was five years old,” Waltman said.
Through talks with her mother, she has learned more about her father through the years. “He was in the service ...he wasn’t around that much.”
“I know he was a Sunbury High School graduate — I think they called it that before it became Shikellamy,” she said. “I do have warm memories when I was five of our family going on vacation,” she said. “I didn’t know him. But I do remember his funeral, when he was returned home. He was a real hero.”
Divide
During the war, a divide existed in the United States whether to wage all-out war and go hard after China, an approach supported by MacArthur, or to simply secure a peace and protect South Korea.
“You have to understand what was going on,” said Paul Cunningham, a 90-year-old Lancaster resident and president of the Korean War Veterans Association. “World War II had ended in 1945. And here in 1950, we’re faced with another war. No one had stomach for another war. For that reason, they didn’t call it a war. They called it a police action.
“The significant thing is that this was a U.N. effort, the first time ever.”
The Cold War was still in its beginning.
And, in 1949, Mao Zedong, a communist revolutionary, officially proclaimed the existence of the People’s Republic of China after battle with Nationalist Chinese leader Chiang Kai-Shek and his supporters.
“We were cheering MacArthur on — ‘Let’s go get them’ — but not realizing that to do so could possibly trigger the start of World War III,” Cunningham said.
“MacArthur, too, wanted to bring Chiang Kai-Shek into the war.
“These things could have easily precipitated World War III. That was the fine line that Washington was treading. It proves we do need civilian oversight.”
‘Perpetuate our legacy’
Today, the Korean War Veterans Association includes about 10,000 members who served in the war or during the continued policing.
“Our mission is to perpetuate our legacy, to take care of our veterans, remember our fallen and the MIAs and POWs,” said Cunningham, an Air Force radar repairman during the war.
“Most of our efforts have been to carry out that mission statement.”
The governments of multiple countries, the United Nations and independent organizations, including the National Committee on North Korea, are involved in trying to maintain peace on the peninsula between DPRK, ruled by Kim Jong-un, and ROK, led by Moon Jae-in.
Tensions rose again this month when Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, a trusted aide, threatened possible military activity, saying, “I feel it is high time to surely break with the South Korean authorities. We will soon take the next action.”
North Korea’s nuclear program is a constant concern for nations in the region, specifically South Korea and Japan.
“It’s an extremely complicated relationship to say the least,” said Daniel Wertz, program manager with the National Committee on North Korea, a non-governmental organization working to develop relations between the United States and DPRK. “It’s — I think — one that has a lot of salience for U.S. interest and U.S. security. I think the North Korean nuclear program is certainly a direct threat to the United States and its allies in the region. I think that the consequences of a conflict on the Korean Peninsula would be enormous. Frankly, I think a few years ago, in 2017, we came very uncomfortably close to a renewed conflict. It’s something we’d certainly want to stop from happening.”
Wertz said that even 70 years later, the conflict is perceived quite differently in North Korea than it is in the United States – where it is often referred to as “The Forgotten War.”
“I think the war is still very much alive in North Korean political culture,” said Wertz, whose father lived in Johnstown. “There are reminders of it consonantly. It’s a major part of the narrative of the North Korean government that the country’s under threat and that it needs nuclear weapons and a powerful military to survive.”