SUNBURY — Vietnam Veterans from Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties were honored for their bravery and service to the country in a Wednesday afternoon ceremony at the Degenstein Library.
Sponsored by Geisinger Hospice, the event drew about 20 veterans and was timed to coincide with National Vietnam Veterans Day, March 29.
"Geisinger is part of the 'We Honor Veterans' program, which partners through the V.A.," said Carrie Stine, who moderated the ceremony.
Several of the veterans appreciated the ceremony and the recognition, "long overdue," said Ron Haines, of Sunbury, a United States Air Force veteran. "But it's nice. I think this is the greatest thing in the world.
"When I came home, even the American Legion an VFW didn't want us," he said. "When I got out, I started applying for jobs. One place, I got called for an interview, and the personnel manager said, 'I don't hire Vietnam veterans. Bunch of idiots.' He thought we were crazy. The phrase, 'Thank you for your service' did not exist in those days. In fact, we were spit on. So, glad things have changed for veterans. This is great. We're all older and there are not a whole heck of a lot of us left anymore."
Haines now volunteers at Hospices, "as someone other veterans can talk to. Veterans helping veterans," he said.
Van Shipe, of Shamokin Dam, said it was great to have this day. He recalled that back then, when American Legion guys "wanted us to join, members said we lost the war. Welcome home. Welcome to our organization and they accuse you of losing the war."
Marine combat veteran John Borich, of Sunbury, was wounded twice and received two Purple Hearts. "We did not lose the war," he said. "Those who served. We who fought. We did not lose. It was the politicians who gave up," he said firmly. Borich was "in country" in 1966-67, when "the war was pretty hot."
Dale Hauck, of Lewisburg, noted "it was 50 years ago today that we got out of there. So this day now, it's kind of nice after what some of us went through when we came home."
The event began with opening remarks by Ryan Miller, Northumberland County Veterans Affairs director. "It's really hard to stand up here in front of you guys, knowing the sacrifices you have made," he said.
"I can never repay what you guys have done for the country and what the country asked of you," Miller said. He continued to say that his mission "was to make sure you guys have what you deserve as veterans."
By video from Harrisburg, State Sen. Lynda Schlegel-Culver, R-27 Sunbury, said she regretted that she couldn't be there, "but I am honored to be included in this event. Today, we honor your commitment to the country. And let us remember the lessons we have learned."
Also speaking via video was State House Rep. David Rowe, R-85, Lewisburg."You will always be remembered for your defense of liberty," he said.