DANVILLE — Tommy Marks was ranked second in the world among blind golfers in 2018 following wins in Rome, Italy, and in Nashville, Tennessee.
He won the Italian Blind Open Tournament and the U.S. Blind National Championship that year.
Marks, of Danville, will hit the links again later this month in Pinehurst, North Carolina, for the U.S. Golf Association (USGA) inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open.
The tournament is a new national championship that will showcase the world’s best golfers with disabilities. Marks is one of 96 players chosen from nearly 300 entries, representing 12 countries and 29 states, according to Central Susquehanna Sight Services. Players will have varying disabilities — arm and leg impairments, multiple limb amputations, vision impairment, intellectual impairment, neurological impairment, seated players and those of short stature.
Marks said the USGA just added the tournament. It’s a 54-hole tournament over three days, July 18-20. It is a stroke play tournament, in which cumulative scores for all three days are used to determine the winners.
“This is the next step to get golf into the Paralympics,” he said.
Marks, 42, said the players were chosen based on their golf handicap and their resume of recent accomplishments.
“They chose a certain amount of people within each disability,” he said. “There are six among visually impaired and blind.”
He said that unlike other tournaments for the blind, this one is not based on levels of vision impairment.
Typically in blind golf events, a B-1 is totally blind, B-2 ranges from the ability to recognize the shape of a hand to visual acuity of 20/600, and B-3, Marks’ category, is from the visual acuity above 20/600 up to visual acuity of less than 20/200.
All classifications are in best eye with best correction, according to the U.S. Blind Golf Association (USBGA) classifications.
At his last checkup, Marks could only see the big E on the eye chart, he said.
Marks, who said he has been golfing since he was 11 or 12 and played on the Danville Area High School team and at Bucknell University as a freshman, said he was diagnosed when he was 21 with Stargardt disease, a rare genetic illness and a progressive form of juvenile macular degeneration.
“I think there were signs when I was 17,” he said. “It became really noticeable from when I moved from Colorado to go to school at Penn State.”
He said he had taken a year and a half off from college and had moved to Colorado.
Back on course
Marks said the tournaments are picking up following the slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have not competed a ton in the last two years because of COVID,” Marks said. “Once each year in the past two years.”
He had hoped to play in the world championship scheduled for 2020 in South Africa. He said that was postponed to 2021 then postponed to March of 2023, in Cape Town, due to COVID.
He has three tournaments lined up for this year. After Pinehurst, he plans to play in the Vision Cup tournament at the Tournament Players Club (TPC) at Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, near Jacksonville, on Sept. 18-22.
“It’s the best players in North America versus the best players in the rest of world,” Marks said.
The following month, he plans to head to the USBGA 76th National Championships in Sacramento, California Oct. 24-26. He said he and his wife may turn that into a vacation.
His father, attorney Robert L. Marks, used to coach him but has given it up.
“I’m getting too old to help him with his putting,” Robert Marks said, adding with a chuckle, “I can’t find the ball. He hits it too far.”
Robert Marks said his son didn’t have time to practice last year, due to COVID and work. Tommy Marks is community and employee relations coordinator at Green Thumb Industries in Danville.
“He’s been practicing the past two weeks,” the elder Marks said. “He set up a mat and a net in his yard.”
He said he is excited for Tommy.
“I wish I could be there,” he said.
Tommy’s brother-in-law, Scott Hasenbalg, who is married to Tommy’s sister, Kerry, is coaching him now.
“Two years ago, he coached him at a tournament, and they won,” Robert Marks said. “I took Tommy to Italy, where he won.”
“Scott is a great accomplished golfer, as well,” Tommy Marks said. “He’s in the Hall of Fame at SUNY New Paltz for golf and basketball.”
He said having a good coach is so important for blind golfers to help them find the ball and line up shots.
“They also describe the kind of shot you hit,” Marks said. “You don’t know if you hit it straight or hit a draw. He helps you align the ball, your stance, confirm the slopes and greens for reading putts. It’s so important for that individual to be mentally and physically prepared.”
He said he will miss having his dad coach him, but he is glad his brother-in-law is with him.
“Scott and I did the Vision Cup in British Columbia four years ago,” Marks said. “He’s always a great coach.”