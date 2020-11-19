SUNBURY — Students from the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit’s Five Star program painted windows on Market Street in Sunbury with Christmas themes on Wednesday as part of their community service requirements.
The Hill Neighborhood Council will spend the next week with dozens of volunteers painting the storefront windows of Market Street with penguins, trees, ornaments, holiday scenes and other Christmas and winter-themed designs. It’s the seventh year the organization led the project.
“This is something we can do with COVID-19 and be spread apart,” said Jill Snyder, a social worker with the emotional support school treatment, along the third block of Market Street. “Some of our community service projects (like visiting nursing homes) have been canceled, so this is a great opportunity.”
Families, Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops and other groups will be out between now and Thanksgiving. Local artists Lindie Lloyd, Ryan Albertson, Christina Landau and Ryan McDonald designed the drawings and the volunteers will paint them.
The public schools are not allowing groups to come out due to COVID-19, said Council President Natalie Wertman.
The city Lightfest committee donated towards some of the supply expenses this year. The City of Sunbury has let them set up in the municipal building, she said.
“We have doubled the amount of kids, families and individuals to help paint this year,” said Wertman. “We plan to have the painting finished by Black Friday when they have Santa come in the fire truck.”
Alexis Zanini, 16, of Elysburg, said she likes painting. She also volunteered to paint the Friendly’s restaurant in Danville for art class.
Landon Collins, 14, of Danville, painted a penguin.
“I like to do this for my community,” he said.
Kerry McCormick, of Sunbury, walked by as they were painting and complimented their work.
“This brightens up Sunbury for sure,” he said. “Especially with COVID and everything happening, this will help people seeing stuff like this.”