SELINSGROVE — Snyder County Prison Warden Scott Robinson had been working less than a year in counter-terrorism for the federal government when he was scheduled to attend a seminar at the Pentagon during the second week of September 2001.
"By the grace of God, I picked Monday, September 10, to go because I hated the commute," said Robinson, who was living in Maryland at the time.
Other co-workers chose to attend the seminar the following day, Sept. 11, 2001.
The decision to go a day earlier very likely saved Robinson's life. All his colleagues at the meeting that Tuesday morning were killed when one of four hijacked airplanes flew into the side of the Pentagon. In all, 189 people in the building and the plane died. About 2,800 others died when three other hijacked airplanes struck the World Trade Towers in New York City and crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pa.
A volunteer firefighter since 1976, Robinson was called into action right away to help battle the fire and recover the remains of the dead at the Pentagon.
After three days at the site, he traveled to New York City to help with recovery efforts there.
The "magnitude of destruction" at Ground Zero was unimaginable, Robinson recalled.
For 10 days, he worked with local firefighters and volunteers who came from around the world to sift through a mountain of twisted metal and debris.
"It stunk and was hot and hell itself," Robinson said in a written recollection of the effort to recover bodies or body parts.
Twenty survivors were pulled from the rubble, but Robinson did not witness it.
He said the futility of the search not only affected the human searchers, but the rescue dogs as well.
"At one point, we had to hide live firefighters in the pile for the dogs to find so they wouldn’t be discouraged.
"It was the worst experience of my life seeing all the tragedy, pain and destruction, and the best experience seeing everyone come together," he said. "Everyone did an insurmountable task, one bucket at a time."
Onlookers would line the streets to watch the search efforts at Ground Zero and offer him and other volunteers support.
In his office at the county jail in Selinsgrove is a purple Beanie Baby bear with golden wings given to him by a young girl at the site. He still chokes up with emotion at the memory.
Later, as part of a team working in counter-terrorism, Robinson helped track down some of the terrorists involved in the plot to kill Americans on 9/11.
Robinson said the widespread patriotism and spirit of unity in the U.S. immediately following the terrorist attacks has waned greatly in 21 years and he is concerned divisiveness, apathy and lax security will permit another terroristic assault.
"I think the problem is that we have short memories. I finally understand why WWII veterans have such strong feelings about Pearl Harbor," he said. "Good or bad, we need to remember the past. Our enemies know how to infiltrate us. It is a battle of our life."