Issues ranging from health care, immigration, and the economy dominated the first Democratic presidential debate, with few disagreements among the 10 candidates on stage, said Valley political observers and a Pennsylvania pollster.
The energy level was high, said G. Terry Madonna, late Wednesday night. “The candidates expressed a very progressive agenda. There were some variations to be sure. There was no mention of Biden. Julian Castro dominated the immigration discussion.”
Madonna found the debate very substantive. “They agreed on most issues with the exception of keeping private health care insurance versus Medicare for all.”
The onstage field was too large, said Nick Clark, assistant professor of political science, Susquehanna University. “I know most of the candidates, but some people are probably wondering who are all of these people? That’s not good for the slate as a whole, and I think it makes each of them individually look smaller. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker look less serious by virtue of being up there with New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee.
Some of the candidates hurt themselves, Clark said. “Beto O’Rourke did not do any favors for himself. He’s increasingly depicted as in over his head and lacking substance. He was given a straightforward question about the tax policy he would support and he avoided answering it altogether. In contrast, Warren and Booker more directly answered the question he received. I think the strongest candidates are the ones answering the questions directly: Booker, Castro and Warren.”
While De Blasio cast the debate as part of “the battle for the heart and soul of our party,” Clark thought the candidates were largely on the same page.
“I don’t see a battle for the heart and soul of the party going on here,” Clark said. “Everyone agrees basically that income inequality means that the current state of the economy does not help many Americans. It is interesting that we are in 20 minutes in to the debate and Trump has barely been mentioned.”
There was a blatant appeal to the Latino community in the debate, noted Robert Speel, associate professor of political science, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College. “Beto O’Rourke made sure that Democratic voters were aware that he could speak Spanish early in the debate; Booker also utilized Spanish as part of his answer about immigration.”
One note about them all, Speel said. “The Democrats candidates expressed anger about a lot of issues, including the treatment of refugees along the Mexican border. Anger at injustice sometimes works well during debates, but if any of the candidates can express optimism in some way about America’s future, that may stand out to voters.”