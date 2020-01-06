Three Valley wineries combined to claim 16 medals in the Wine Competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, including a gold medal for the Lewisburg-based Fero Vineyards & Winery.
Fero won two medals, including a gold for its Estate Lemberger. Fero received a silver medal for its chocolate wine.
Whispering Oaks Vineyard, located outside of Sunbury, won nine medals, including silver medals for its 2016 Niagara and 2016 Chardonnay. Whispering Oaks won bronze for its 2017 Chambourcin, 2016 Deep Roots Rose, 2017 Chambourcin Reserve, 2016 Chardonnay Reserve, 2017 Tatawha, 2018 Cranberry and 2017 White Chambourcin.
Shade Mountain Winery & Vineyards in Middleburg won four medals, topped by a silver medal for its 2017 Chardonnay. Shade Mountain also won bronze medals for its 2016 Proprietor’s Red, 2017 Autumn Harvest, 2017 Shade Mountain Blush and 2018 Muscato.
Wines submitted to the Farm Show competition must be made of 75 percent Pennsylvania fruit. This year’s competition included entries from 36 Pennsylvania wineries. Pennsylvania is the fifth largest producer of grapes nationally, with more than 270 wineries producing more than five million bottles of wine annually.
“The Pennsylvania wine industry contributes $4.8 billion to the economy,” said Cheryl Cook, Deputy Secretary for Market Development. “Consumers enjoy sampling and buying the wide variety of wines made right here in Pennsylvania.”
Wae Up Farms swept the Show Draft Horse Decorating and Showmanship contests at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. WAE Up Farm took home the blue ribbon in both the youth and senior competitions.
Other first-place finishes in the Show Draft Horse competition included Amy Snover, Danville, in Gelding-Registered; Snover, Danville, in Reserve Champion Gelding; Snover, Danville, in Open Get-of-Sire; Snover, Danville, Senior Youth Decorating; Snover, Danville, in Junior Youth Decorating, Snover, Danville, Showmanship Junior.