State police have charged a 37-year-old caregiver with attempted murder after troopers say she tried to kill two women by allegedly poisoning them.
Tina Marie Young, of Montandon, was arraigned by District Judge Mike Diehl this afternoon. She was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Police said Young put ground-up pieces of rodent poison in the cigarette tobacco of both victims in an attempt to kill them for having her fired.
This is a developing story and will be updated.