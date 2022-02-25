Pastor Mark Gittens knew when he hadn't visited Esther Pardoe enough he was certainly going to hear it when he stopped in to visit his oldest congregant.
"She was tough on me," Gittens, of Higher Hope Church, Sunbury, said Friday, a day after Pardoe died four days shy of her 110th birthday. "I knew I better go visit her on a regular basis. She'd remind us all the time of her birthday coming and gave it to us if we forgot."
Friends and family were planning on celebrating Pardoe's 110th birthday at the Emmanuel Personal Care Home on Northumberland before her death.
She was born on Feb. 27, 1912, a month before the Titanic set sail on its first and only voyage. She was born six years before the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic, was a teenager at the start of the Great Depression and married for more than eight years when Pearl Harbor was bombed, signaling the U.S. entry into World War II.
"She was a tough, tough lady," said Gittens. "She was tough as you think someone who lived almost 110 years would be. She told it like it is. To think about all things she saw, how much things changed during her lifetime, it's remarkable."
She married Clayton Pardoe in 1933. They were the parents of five children. According to her obituary, she is survived by four children, Jane Korbich, Joan Stake, Ronald Pardoe, William Pardoe; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Bernice Fish.
"She lived a whole life and was all about her family," Gittens said.
The Daily Item featured Pardoe in a story when she turned 100 on Feb. 27, 2012. At that point, she was a resident of Chestnut Street Towers in Sunbury, where her five children and brother also lived at the time.
During an interview, she joked about having her family so close again after being away for many years, but said since they all moved into the building, "there are times when it's really nice to all get together."