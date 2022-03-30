WILLIAMSPORT — British author and illustrator Beatrix Potter is best known for her highly successful children’s book, “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.” But there was much more to the woman behind that beloved tale, and Thursday evening, March 31, local presenter Meg Geffken, will portray Potter and share some of her personal story, along with samples of her writing and art.
The presentation, which is free and open to the public, will be held at 7 p.m. in the community room of the Thomas T. Taber Museum in Williamsport.
Gary Parks, executive director of the museum, said the presentation is intended for young children, but it could also be nostalgic for those who may have grown up reading Potter’s books — like Parks himself.
“I would check them out at the local library,” he remembers, “and they were just so sweet and cute.”
The beloved animal characters, with human characteristics, capture the childhood imagination: Peter Rabbit, Mrs. Tiggy Winkle, Jemima Puddleduck, Jeremy Fisher and more. The characters were no doubt formed from Potter’s upbringing in an upper middle class family. Educated by governesses, she lived an isolated life and turned to nature, where she found companions in the small animals she encountered.
Parks said he felt the presentation would be especially heartfelt around Easter time. “This is light, cute, sweet and I think people will enjoy (Geffken’s) portrayal,” he said.
And perhaps they will be inspired by her, just as Geffken has been.
“The money she made from the books enabled her to buy her first farm,” Geffken said, and later, along with her husband, they were able to purchase 15 farms — well over 4,000 acres — in an effort to preserve the countryside of Sawrey, England. Because she never had children, Potter’s holdings were put into the National Trust. Known locally as Mrs. Heelis (her husband’s last name), few connected her as the famous children’s writer of their day. When her fans did reach out, Geffken said Potter declined most of their requests, though she did write letters to children, which she also illustrated.
Potter also had a mind for science, and especially enjoyed drawing fungi, like mushrooms. She attempted to publish a botanical book, but was rejected by publishers because in the late 1800s, Geffken explained, it was “inappropriate” for women to be drawing and writing anything scientific. Her work was rediscovered and lauded, however, decades later in the 1970s.
Despite the hurdles she experienced in a world dominated by male editors, Potter stuck to her convictions and found success. Geffken said Potter was adamant that the children’s books contain some bigger words that would encourage children to learn and grow. She also wanted the books to be sized just right, so they could fit in a child’s hand.
Passion for theaterGeffken, of Columbia County, attended Northwestern University, where her teachers included Charlotte Lee and Lilla Heston, Charleton Heston’s sister. While there, Geffken took a course called “Letters and Journals,” which further ignited her passion for theater.
“It totally changed the way I looked at performance, and also understanding characters,” she said.
Geffken later joined summer stock theatre, which she loved, but then dedicated her life to something a little more secure: teaching. However, her education and experience carried over to her methods as an English teacher.
“I found that students really related more to characters that they could understand the history or understand a writer — if they knew something personal about them,” she said. Many of her students even dressed in costume when doing a book report. Geffken also coached plays. When she retired, she turned to portraying historical women, which she has done for the last 20 years for church groups, women’s clubs, university campuses and more. In addition to Potter, she has portrayed women including Eleanor Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart, Clara Barton, Queen Victoria and famous local woman, Abigail Geisinger.
“The older I get, the more I admire her,” she said. Geisinger was 85 years old when she founded the hospital.
“Everything is based on research,” Geffken said, “but my primary research is their own writings — letters they have written, their journals, things like that.”
Geffken said she also tries to make costumes as authentic as possible, basing them on photographs she has of the women.
Geffken said she hopes her audience will get to know Beatrix Potter better Thursday, and to see her as not just the “old lady” as so many referred to her in her own day, but someone who was once young, too, and who knew how to connect with the younger generation.
“She was someone who cared very much about children,” Geffken said. “She wanted to communicate a story, and she used both her art and language to do it.”
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society is located at 858 W. Fourth St. Parking is available behind the museum or along the street. For more information on this and other events, call 570-326-3326 or visit tabermuseum.org.
The museum will also be hosting a free Children’s Workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the community room. The workshop is for children ages 6 to 12 and includes the creation of bunny sun catchers for younger children and the choice of one of three imaginative painted sun catchers for the older children. Registration is encouraged to ensure adequate supplies.