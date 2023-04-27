LEWISBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley (GSV) YMCA has officially launched its 2023 Annual Campaign. The Annual Campaign is an opportunity for the community to support the mission and programs of the GSV YMCA.
The GSV YMCA believes everyone deserves the opportunity to belong to the Y. Their branches in Mifflinburg, Milton, Lewisburg, and Sunbury have seen an increase in requests for financial assistance for YMCA memberships and programs over the last year. The GSV YMCA recognizes that today, families may not have the extra funds to participate in the Y, but they want everyone to have the opportunity to belong and feel welcomed.
“When you give to the Y, the Y can give everyone the opportunity to be healthy and thrive, to connect with others and contribute to a better community. The Annual Campaign is a Y initiative that provides financial assistance for programs and memberships to children and families in need. At the Y, no one is turned away due to the inability to pay. Funds raised through the Annual Campaign remain in the community and are made available to local youth, families, and adults,” said Bonnie McDowell, GSV YMCA CEO.
Support from generous community members, businesses, and organizations is vital now more than ever. The GSV YMCA is hopeful the community will support their 2023 Annual Campaign with a gift and will join them in helping the Y continue to serve the community’s needs as they make a difference together.
To learn more about the annual campaign, and to support the mission of the GSV YMCA, visit their website at gsvymca.org.
— THE DAILY ITEM