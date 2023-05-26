As temperatures continue to rise, community pools across the Valley are set to dive in to the summer. Some even anticipate making a splash with record-breaking seasons.
The Selinsgrove Area Community Pool will open Saturday for the holiday weekend with free admission on Memorial Day. The pool will be closed Tuesday through Thursday and will reopen for the season Friday from noon to 7 p.m., according to a press release.
The Selinsgrove facility is offering a new interactive splash pad, with sprayers, fountains, waterfalls dump buckets and a Selinsgrove Seal fountain. The pool will also offer a new diving board as well as an enclosed tube slide, 65 lounge chairs, 25 umbrellas, shaded tables and a Bella’s Pizza concession stand, pool staff said.
The Sunbury Community Pool and McClure Veterans Memorial Pool are scheduled to open June 3.
A summertime favorite of its community, the Sunbury pool will open at noon with admission prices at $6. Pool Director Ron Pratt said the admission has been raised for the first time in six years due to the rising costs across the board, including chlorine and electricity.
Pratt said he is excited for the coming season, the pool's second year with its new furniture.
"We are gearing up for what will hopefully be a record-breaking summer," he said. "We are fortunate to know that we will be open this year as we know some other pools have been struggling."
The Sunbury pool will continue their hit "pop-up sponsors." The program offers businesses the opportunity to sponsor admission for lucky swimmers.
The McClure Veterans Memorial Pool is also looking forward to its opening. Janet Will, pool board member, said the facility is refurbishing its well-loved miniature golf course.
Will said the team at the McClure location is in the same boat as many in the area. They are hoping to stay afloat. "We are always looking for volunteer help," Will said. "I think that's how it is with everyone right now when it comes to finances and stuff."
The Buffalo Valley Recreational Authority's (BVRA) Lewisburg Area Community Pool is set to open on June 7 with daily hours from noon to 7 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, and ages two and under are free.
BVRA Office Coordinator and Board Member Dana Bernardo said 10 lifeguards and 10 concession employees will make up the staff this summer.
Major renovations to the pool and four new cabanas will make the season an exciting one, Bernardo said. “We're really excited about the cabanas,” she said. “It will be nice to have for people to rent for birthday parties.”
The Lewisburg facility is a favorite for surrounding areas as well, Maintenance Director and BVRA Board President Peter Bergonia said. "People really enjoy it,” he said. "We’re the only one in our surrounding towns. Milton residents last year came down because their pool was down.”
The Milton Community Pool is now permanently closed.
The next pool to open this season will be the Lawton W. Shroyer Memorial Swimming Pool in Shamokin which will open on June 9. Admission for a full day is $6 for adults and $4 for students. After 3 p.m., prices drop to $3 for adults and $2 for students.
Amenities at the pool include diving boards, slides and a concession stand, according to Shamokin Mayor Richard Ulrich who is excited for the season. "I’m ecstatic for the kids," he said, "It’ll give them something nice to do."
Danville and Bloomsburg are giving things a little extra time to heat up and will open on June 10.
Sunnybrook Pool President Bonnie Burke said the team in Danville is working hard to clean and paint the pool in preparation for the summer. Admission will be $6 per person, but both individual and family memberships are also available.
Sunnybrook also offers basketball courts and is hoping to raise money for eight pickleball courts, Burke said. "Quite a few people have expressed interest in pickleball courts," she said. "We are hoping to raise the money."
The Bloomsburg Town Pool will open on June 10 for the first time in six years with "mind-blowing" renovations, according to Pratt, a consultant on the pool. The changes include slides and a baby pool area.
The Bloomsburg pool with also offer pop-up sponsors, coined by Pratt in Sunbury. "Businesses have really stepped up to support as sponsors," Pratt said. "Northumberland and Columbia counties are both really fortunate to have great communities and pools."
The Mifflinburg and Middleburg community pools did not respond for comment, but, according to their websites, both will open Saturday.