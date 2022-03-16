Three of the Valley’s federal legislators stood together as one in bipartisan support of the Ukraine people on Wednesday morning, following a speech streamed to Congress by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
“President Zelenskyy’s speech was an impassioned reminder that the people of Ukraine are not giving up the fight,” said U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12, Kreamer. “America stands with the freedom-loving people of Ukraine.”
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, R-Pa, also watched the speech and said Zelenskyy spoke clearly and eloquently about Putin’s brutality and outlined the support he needs from the world.
“The United States stands by the Ukrainian people and we will work with our allies to support their needs,” Casey said.
Casey’s Senate colleague Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said “President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people’s bravery and resolve has shown the world that Ukraine will do everything they can to stand up to Putin. But today, President Zelenskyy once again made clear that the Ukrainian people need our help, including by ensuring ‘the Russians do not receive a single penny’ to fund the killing of Ukrainians.”
America can lead the rest of the world in answering Zelenskyy’s call, Toomey said, by imposing secondary sanctions on the entirety of Russia’s financial sector. These sanctions would effectively prohibit foreign banks anywhere in the world, under the threat of U.S. sanctions, from making payments to Russian banks, including for oil and gas. Stopping these funds from flowing to Putin’s war machine is a critical lifeline for the Ukrainian people.
“The American people stand with Ukraine, and we must help them as they heroically fight for their lives,” Toomey said.
Keller called on President Joe Biden to “follow the bipartisan calls to supply Ukrainians with the resources necessary to defend themselves without broadening the current conflict. We must also target Russia with every lever of economic power and use energy sanctions to cripple the Russian economy.”
The speech was particularly relevant to Ukrainian Lyudmyla Ardan, an assistant professor of economics, Susquehanna University.
Ardan’s father still is in Ukraine and she communicates with him often, she said.
“His speech was very touching and emotional as he asked for help,” Ardan said. “He has been asking many times for help.”
Ardan said she liked how Zelenskyy drew the parallel to Pearl Harbor and 9/11 because he wanted those Americans who listened to understand what Ukraine is going through.
“Our forces are really strong on the ground, but the missiles, the bombs, are hitting from the sky. We can do the job on the ground and fight,” Ardan said. “Our military is well prepared. We are getting supplies from the United States, but we cannot control the skies. He is saying, ‘if we cannot control the sky, give us some fighter jets, give us some missiles.’
“Every time I talk to someone in the Ukraine they say we can win this war if we can stop the missiles coming from the sky.”
Ardan said she was upset that the Russians are bombing civilians, apartments, hospitals.
“They know what they are doing, trying to instill fear,” she said. “They are thinking we will give up, but that is not going to happen. It just makes us more angry. We want to fight back.”
Randall Newnham, Penn State Berks, professor of political science, has particular expertise in Russia and Ukraine issues.
Newnham said he thought Zelenskyy did a good job in bringing the reality of the conflict home to Congress.
“He sought to make the fight in Ukraine a universal fight,” he said.