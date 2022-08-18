SUNBURY — The Valley’s Got Talent and it showed Thursday night when 15 acts hit the stage at Shikellamy High School and showcased their talents during the event to a packed crowd and thousands watching at home on Service Electric.
Shikellamy Middle School student Dason Parr, 11, of Sunbury, received a standing ovation after singing and outlasting the other competitors to win $400 cash.
“I am so happy,” Parr said. “This was such a fun night and there was so much talent out there and I am thankful to have won.”
Parr was joined in the winner’s bracket by five young ladies from Downtown Dance, in Lewisburg, which finished in second place, and won $200, while Elaina Barnhart, of Sunbury, finished third and took home $100.
“We are happy to have seen such a nice crowd here at the high school come out to see the performers and enjoy the night,” organizer and Sunbury Revitalization board member Slade Shreck said. “It was a fun night and we got to show off all the talent we have here in the Valley.”
The event had been canceled for the past two years because of COVID-19, and this year with the return, Service Electric Cablevision, outside of Danville, broadcasted the event live across the Valley.
“We are grateful to everyone who helped make this possible,” Shreck said.
The event was hosted by 94KX radio personality Sam Tyler, who spoke to contestants as they exited the stage and provided the crowd with basic facts about each performer.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious opened the show and said he was excited to sit back and listen to everyone.
“The talent was unbelievable and there were a ton of acts showcasing skills in singing, dancing and comedy,” he said. “My hat goes off to all of them and the winner, Dason (Parr) for a job well done.”
The Valley’s Got Talent kicked off the start of the Sunbury River Festival 2022, which runs through Saturday night.