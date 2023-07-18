SUNBURY — The Valley's Got Talent will return on Aug. 17 to kick off the 2023 Sunbury River Festival.
The popular talent show will take place at the Shikellamy High School auditorium but first, competitors will get the chance to make the final cut with open auditions beginning on Aug. 10.
Sunbury Revitalization Inc. board president Slade Shreck said it is an open tryout, and he wants to see any and all talent, not just singers or dancers.
"Even if you have a dog that does tricks we want you to be there and try out," he said. "We have increased the prizes this year and this is just such a great time for everyone."
River Festival runs through Aug. 19 with various food vendors, arts and crafts, the annual car show and other entertainment.
Events Aug. 18 will be at the northern end of 4th Street. The event will be held at the same location as the Sunbury Celebration, near Dunkin Donuts.
Judges for the event will include Shikellamy graduates Cassie Paul and The Daily Item reporter Anna Wiest, along with a member of the Valley media, Shreck said.
There is a combined $1,200 in prizes, Shreck said.
SRI acting Executive Director Jody Ocker said SRI is excited about the event, which is usually held on Front Street, but this year has been moved to the northern end of 4th Street.
"We have some new vendors and even though we had to change the location, we think it will be a great festival," she said.
For more information, visit the Facebook page Sunbury River Festival.