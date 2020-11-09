Food service location inspections from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31 for establishments across the Susquehanna Valley.
MONTOUR
DANVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/20/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LIBERTY-VALLEY
ELEMENTARY
Date of report: 10/20/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUBWAY #14851
Date of report: 10/20/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BEST WESTERN PLUS
Date of report: 10/06/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The handwash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by coffee creamers (being dried) and not accessible at all times for employee use.) 2(Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the kitchen area.)
BSI PHP
Date of report: 10/06/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Hot foods not received at proper temperature, hot held at 135°F or above.)
DANVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/06/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)
UNIDA PIZZA
Date of report: 10/06/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The handwash sink in the preparation area was blocked by small oven and floor blower: not accessible at all times for employee use.) 2(SANITIZER SOLUTION TEMPERATURE 90*F: TEST STRIP RECOMMENDED TEMPERATURE 65* - 75*F.)
NORTHUMBERLAND
CHESTNUT ST. DELI INC.
Date of report: 10/30/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(A kit separate from normal cleanup needs to be easily accessible and together.)
KND’S PIZZA
Date of report: 10/30/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Baking equipment (pizza oven) not being cleaned every 24 hrs.) 2(Commercially processed ready to eat food, located in the cooler, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.) 3(Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Minor dust in the cooler.) 4(Perimeter walls / roof of the food facility does not protect from weather and entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.)
BOYER’S FOOD
MARKET #3555
Date of report: 10/29/2020
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BURGER KING #21675
Date of report: 10/29/2020
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #8723
Date of report: 10/29/2020
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LITTLE ADDY’S CAFE
Date of report: 10/29/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed shelf in kitchen area with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.) 2(The ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.)
RIDGEVIEW FOODS
Date of report: 10/28/2020
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHAFFER VENISON FARMS STORE
Date of report: 10/28/2020
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FETTER’S MEAT
MARKET
Date of report: 10/26/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Prepackaged honey mustard egg containers not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.) 2(Food employees observed in cutting room area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.)
MCDONALD’S #14566
Date of report: 10/26/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Black mold-like accumulations observed on wall, grout, and tiles at 3-compartment sink. Heavy grease accumulations found on faucet handles and frame to mop sink.)
MILTON JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/26/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ON A ROLL
Date of report: 10/26/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(business did not have an emergency kit) 2(Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in several cooling device equipment.) 3(Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration)
BUZZ’S PIZZA & SUB SHOP
Date of report: 10/23/2020
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Bulk bags of flour and sugar not stored at least 6” off the floor in rear storage room.) 2(No labeling available on vacuum-packed bologna. Label to include name of facility, address, ingredients, weight, “keep refrigerated” and use by date no more than 30 days from the date of packaging.)
THE COUNTRY CORNER CAFE
Date of report: 10/23/2020
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CVS PHARMACY #1608
Date of report: 10/23/2020
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
D&D FAMILY
RESTAURANT
Date of report: 10/23/2020
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No test strips were available for the dishwasher or the blue tablets. Chlorine and QAC test strips need to be obtained.) 2(No covered trash can in women’s restroom for proper disposal of feminine products.) 3(Restroom doors are not self-closing.) 4(Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was <\50 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. All wares run through dishwasher will be subjected to a quat sanitizer dip in 3rd compartment of 3-bay sink until dishwasher is corrected.)
EAST SUNBURY
HOSE CO. #1
Date of report: 10/23/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the freezer, is not being date marked.)
LIL’ ORBITS DONUTS
AT HAUNTED HOUSE
Date of report: 10/23/2020
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENN JERSEY FOOD MART
Date of report: 10/23/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SON OF A BUTCHER BBQ MFF4
Date of report: 10/23/2020
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE OLDE-STONE
Date of report: 10/23/2020
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURKEY HILL MINIT MART # 209
Date of report: 10/23/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.) 2(Milk food, a potentially hazardous ready to eat food requiring date marking, in the cooler area, was not date marked, or was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding.) 3(Observed boxes of food stored directly on the floor in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)
VINE STREET
SANDWICH SHOP
Date of report: 10/23/2020
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EL RANCHO RESTAURANT & LOUNGE
Date of report: 10/20/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BURGER KING #2330 / #1045
Date of report: 10/19/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GSACH CORNER SHOP
Date of report: 10/20/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE HOME PLATE
Date of report: 10/19/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHAMOKIN AREA MIDDLE/HS
Date of report: 10/19/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMERICUS HOSE CO.
Date of report: 10/16/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(A working container of *cleaner / sanitizer* was stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the bar ice machine area.) 2(Commercially processed ready to eat food, located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.) 3(Eggs were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler.) 4(Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Walk-in cooler and keg area.)
BOHEMIAN
WRAPSODY MFF3
Date of report: 10/16/2020
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL
# 6978
Date of report: 10/16/2020
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Heavy buildup of old, dried milk in bottom of 3-door refrigerator in rear storage area.) 2(Mops are not being hung to air dry.)
JOHNNY’S FARM
MARKET
Date of report: 10/16/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Owner has no printer/copy available to verify compliance.)
SANTANA’S SOULFRITO
Date of report: 10/16/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEIS MARKET #4
Date of report: 10/16/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WOODY’S PIZZERIA
Date of report: 10/16/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)
BYLER’S BAKERY
Date of report: 10/15/2020
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Pumpkin pie (freshly baked) was held at room temperature, in the store area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
WARRIOR RUN MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/15/2020
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
POINT DRIVE-IN
THEATRE
Date of report: 10/09/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.)
POINT TWP
RECREATION PARK
Date of report: 10/09/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
R&R’S TIN CUP
Date of report: 10/08/2020
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURBOTVILLE
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/08/2020
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURBOTVILLE HOTEL
Date of report: 10/08/2020
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WARRIOR RUN HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/08/2020
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Manual warewashing hot water immersion compartment used for rinsing is not reaching and holding 110°F) 2(Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing. Correct prior to next school year.)
7-ELEVEN #40415
Date of report: 10/07/2020
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DAWN OF POP
SNYDER’S
Date of report: 10/07/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
J&D GOOD EATS
Date of report: 10/07/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Ceiling paint is peeling in the sink room above the mixer.)
LINE MOUNTAIN
TREVORTON
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/07/2020
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BAMSE COFFEE & ROASTER
Date of report: 10/05/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROUTE 11 COFFEE & CREAM
Date of report: 10/05/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DANLEY’S HOTEL
Date of report: 10/01/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Hood, grease accumulation, around fryer area) 2(Walk-in cooler fans have dust accumulation)
IRON VINES WINERY
Date of report: 10/01/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PACKER HOUSE CATERING
Date of report: 10/01/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Floor in the kitchen area is cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.) 2(Ice machine had tape at the opening which is a possible physical contamination.) 3(Ceiling in kitchen by light fixture has chipped and peeling paint.)
SNYDER
HILSHER S GENERAL STORE
Date of report: 10/27/2020
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Household-style microwave oven observed with burn mark along top inner surface of door frame.) 2(Observed food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)
OLD TRAIL SUPPLY
Date of report: 10/27/2020
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Handle missing to cold water faucet on three-bay dish sink.)
SELINSGROVE INN
Date of report: 10/27/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HEIMBACH’S COUNTRY STORE TO GO MFF3
Date of report: 10/23/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROGER MOYER’S
CONCESSIONS #3
Date of report: 10/23/2020
Town: Beaverton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE PEPPER TREE
Date of report: 10/20/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed five 50-pound potato bags stored directly on the floor in between walk-in units, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)
DAISY’S DELI & CAFE
Date of report: 10/19/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GARFIELD’S RESTAURANT & PUB #85
Date of report: 10/14/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.) 2(Pa of grilled chicken was held at 124°F, in the grill area, rather than 135°F or above as required.) 3(Food employee observed in grill area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.) 4(Dessert pies held at 46°F, in the small under-counter refrigeration in waitress station area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Raw hamburger and steaks held at 47°F, in the under grill refrigeration area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
SELINSGROVE AREA MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/14/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SELINSGROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/14/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNOWFOX-WEIS #226
Date of report: 10/14/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Sushi was held at 47°F, in the front display unit area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
WEIS MARKETS STORE #226
Date of report: 10/14/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMC SELINSGROVE 12
Date of report: 10/09/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DEO’S KITCHEN
Date of report: 10/09/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program.) 2(Refrigeration equipment MUST maintain 41*F or below at all times.) 3(Kitchen flooring, in the grease trap area, is heavily damaged (worn through exposing two lower layers of under-flooring) and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.) 4(Non-TCS food was held at 51°F, in the commercial kitchen refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
LIGHTHOUSE HEALTH FOODS
Date of report: 10/09/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SELINSGROVE
BREWING CO LTD
Date of report: 10/09/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
COUNTRY TAVERN STEAK & SEAFOOD
Date of report: 10/02/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHADE MOUNTAIN VINEYARD & WINERY
Date of report: 10/02/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Single-door refrigerator not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of frost (hindering cold maintenance).) 2(Cheese was held at 45°F, in the customer area, rather than 41°F or below as required - moving excess cheese to other units until proper temperature.)
WEST SNYDER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/02/2020
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BIRDIE’S NEST
Date of report: 10/01/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RICHFIELD MEATS LLC
Date of report: 10/01/2020
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility preparing custom meats using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HACCP plan.)
STAUFFERS BUTCHER SHOP
Date of report: 10/01/2020
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WHISPERING PINES FRUIT FARM
Date of report: 10/01/2020
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Flooring in the second floor warehouse area is made of raw wood and is rough and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.)
UNION
DRIES ORCHARDS
Date of report: 10/21/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FOREST HOUSE HOTEL
Date of report: 10/21/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed an accumulation of grease drips on interior surfaces of the exhaust ventilation hood.)
HELMRICH’S SEAFOOD
Date of report: 10/21/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUNSET VALLEY
BAKERY
Date of report: 10/21/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BONANZA
STEAKHOUSE
Date of report: 10/16/2020
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Accumulation of static dust on ceiling air diffusers in kitchen.)
DIVERSIFIED
TREATMENT ALTERNATIVES
Date of report: 10/15/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KITCH IT TO THE CURB MFF 3
Date of report: 10/15/2020
Town: New Berlin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
YUNG TING
RESTAURANT
Date of report: 10/15/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR TREE #3832
Date of report: 10/06/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIFFLINBURG
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/06/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIFFLINBURG
INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/06/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIFFLINBURG MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/06/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIFFLINBURG AREA HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/06/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None