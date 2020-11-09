Food inspections

MONTOUR

DANVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/20/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LIBERTY-VALLEY

ELEMENTARY

Date of report: 10/20/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUBWAY #14851

Date of report: 10/20/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BEST WESTERN PLUS

Date of report: 10/06/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The handwash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by coffee creamers (being dried) and not accessible at all times for employee use.) 2(Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the kitchen area.)

BSI PHP

Date of report: 10/06/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Hot foods not received at proper temperature, hot held at 135°F or above.)

DANVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/06/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)

UNIDA PIZZA

Date of report: 10/06/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The handwash sink in the preparation area was blocked by small oven and floor blower: not accessible at all times for employee use.) 2(SANITIZER SOLUTION TEMPERATURE 90*F: TEST STRIP RECOMMENDED TEMPERATURE 65* - 75*F.)

NORTHUMBERLAND

CHESTNUT ST. DELI INC.

Date of report: 10/30/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(A kit separate from normal cleanup needs to be easily accessible and together.)

KND’S PIZZA

Date of report: 10/30/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Baking equipment (pizza oven) not being cleaned every 24 hrs.) 2(Commercially processed ready to eat food, located in the cooler, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.) 3(Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Minor dust in the cooler.) 4(Perimeter walls / roof of the food facility does not protect from weather and entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.)

BOYER’S FOOD

MARKET #3555

Date of report: 10/29/2020

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BURGER KING #21675

Date of report: 10/29/2020

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #8723

Date of report: 10/29/2020

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LITTLE ADDY’S CAFE

Date of report: 10/29/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed shelf in kitchen area with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.) 2(The ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.)

RIDGEVIEW FOODS

Date of report: 10/28/2020

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHAFFER VENISON FARMS STORE

Date of report: 10/28/2020

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FETTER’S MEAT

MARKET

Date of report: 10/26/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Prepackaged honey mustard egg containers not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.) 2(Food employees observed in cutting room area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.)

MCDONALD’S #14566

Date of report: 10/26/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Black mold-like accumulations observed on wall, grout, and tiles at 3-compartment sink. Heavy grease accumulations found on faucet handles and frame to mop sink.)

MILTON JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/26/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ON A ROLL

Date of report: 10/26/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(business did not have an emergency kit) 2(Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in several cooling device equipment.) 3(Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration)

BUZZ’S PIZZA & SUB SHOP

Date of report: 10/23/2020

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Bulk bags of flour and sugar not stored at least 6” off the floor in rear storage room.) 2(No labeling available on vacuum-packed bologna. Label to include name of facility, address, ingredients, weight, “keep refrigerated” and use by date no more than 30 days from the date of packaging.)

THE COUNTRY CORNER CAFE

Date of report: 10/23/2020

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CVS PHARMACY #1608

Date of report: 10/23/2020

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

D&D FAMILY

RESTAURANT

Date of report: 10/23/2020

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No test strips were available for the dishwasher or the blue tablets. Chlorine and QAC test strips need to be obtained.) 2(No covered trash can in women’s restroom for proper disposal of feminine products.) 3(Restroom doors are not self-closing.) 4(Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was <\50 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. All wares run through dishwasher will be subjected to a quat sanitizer dip in 3rd compartment of 3-bay sink until dishwasher is corrected.)

EAST SUNBURY

HOSE CO. #1

Date of report: 10/23/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the freezer, is not being date marked.)

LIL’ ORBITS DONUTS

AT HAUNTED HOUSE

Date of report: 10/23/2020

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENN JERSEY FOOD MART

Date of report: 10/23/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SON OF A BUTCHER BBQ MFF4

Date of report: 10/23/2020

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE OLDE-STONE

Date of report: 10/23/2020

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURKEY HILL MINIT MART # 209

Date of report: 10/23/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.) 2(Milk food, a potentially hazardous ready to eat food requiring date marking, in the cooler area, was not date marked, or was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding.) 3(Observed boxes of food stored directly on the floor in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)

VINE STREET

SANDWICH SHOP

Date of report: 10/23/2020

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EL RANCHO RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

Date of report: 10/20/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BURGER KING #2330 / #1045

Date of report: 10/19/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GSACH CORNER SHOP

Date of report: 10/20/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE HOME PLATE

Date of report: 10/19/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHAMOKIN AREA MIDDLE/HS

Date of report: 10/19/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AMERICUS HOSE CO.

Date of report: 10/16/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(A working container of *cleaner / sanitizer* was stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the bar ice machine area.) 2(Commercially processed ready to eat food, located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.) 3(Eggs were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler.) 4(Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Walk-in cooler and keg area.)

BOHEMIAN

WRAPSODY MFF3

Date of report: 10/16/2020

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL

# 6978

Date of report: 10/16/2020

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Heavy buildup of old, dried milk in bottom of 3-door refrigerator in rear storage area.) 2(Mops are not being hung to air dry.)

JOHNNY’S FARM

MARKET

Date of report: 10/16/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Owner has no printer/copy available to verify compliance.)

SANTANA’S SOULFRITO

Date of report: 10/16/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEIS MARKET #4

Date of report: 10/16/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WOODY’S PIZZERIA

Date of report: 10/16/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)

BYLER’S BAKERY

Date of report: 10/15/2020

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Pumpkin pie (freshly baked) was held at room temperature, in the store area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

WARRIOR RUN MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/15/2020

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

POINT DRIVE-IN

THEATRE

Date of report: 10/09/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.)

POINT TWP

RECREATION PARK

Date of report: 10/09/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

R&R’S TIN CUP

Date of report: 10/08/2020

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURBOTVILLE

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/08/2020

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURBOTVILLE HOTEL

Date of report: 10/08/2020

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WARRIOR RUN HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/08/2020

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Manual warewashing hot water immersion compartment used for rinsing is not reaching and holding 110°F) 2(Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing. Correct prior to next school year.)

7-ELEVEN #40415

Date of report: 10/07/2020

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DAWN OF POP

SNYDER’S

Date of report: 10/07/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

J&D GOOD EATS

Date of report: 10/07/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Ceiling paint is peeling in the sink room above the mixer.)

LINE MOUNTAIN

TREVORTON

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/07/2020

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BAMSE COFFEE & ROASTER

Date of report: 10/05/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ROUTE 11 COFFEE & CREAM

Date of report: 10/05/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DANLEY’S HOTEL

Date of report: 10/01/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Hood, grease accumulation, around fryer area) 2(Walk-in cooler fans have dust accumulation)

IRON VINES WINERY

Date of report: 10/01/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PACKER HOUSE CATERING

Date of report: 10/01/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Floor in the kitchen area is cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.) 2(Ice machine had tape at the opening which is a possible physical contamination.) 3(Ceiling in kitchen by light fixture has chipped and peeling paint.)

SNYDER

HILSHER     S GENERAL STORE

Date of report: 10/27/2020

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Household-style microwave oven observed with burn mark along top inner surface of door frame.) 2(Observed food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)

OLD TRAIL SUPPLY

Date of report: 10/27/2020

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Handle missing to cold water faucet on three-bay dish sink.)

SELINSGROVE INN

Date of report: 10/27/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HEIMBACH’S COUNTRY STORE TO GO MFF3

Date of report: 10/23/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ROGER MOYER’S

CONCESSIONS #3

Date of report: 10/23/2020

Town: Beaverton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE PEPPER TREE

Date of report: 10/20/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed five 50-pound potato bags stored directly on the floor in between walk-in units, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)

DAISY’S DELI & CAFE

Date of report: 10/19/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GARFIELD’S RESTAURANT & PUB #85

Date of report: 10/14/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.) 2(Pa of grilled chicken was held at 124°F, in the grill area, rather than 135°F or above as required.) 3(Food employee observed in grill area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.) 4(Dessert pies held at 46°F, in the small under-counter refrigeration in waitress station area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Raw hamburger and steaks held at 47°F, in the under grill refrigeration area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

SELINSGROVE AREA MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/14/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SELINSGROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/14/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNOWFOX-WEIS #226

Date of report: 10/14/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Sushi was held at 47°F, in the front display unit area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

WEIS MARKETS STORE #226

Date of report: 10/14/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AMC SELINSGROVE 12

Date of report: 10/09/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DEO’S KITCHEN

Date of report: 10/09/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program.) 2(Refrigeration equipment MUST maintain 41*F or below at all times.) 3(Kitchen flooring, in the grease trap area, is heavily damaged (worn through exposing two lower layers of under-flooring) and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.) 4(Non-TCS food was held at 51°F, in the commercial kitchen refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

LIGHTHOUSE HEALTH FOODS

Date of report: 10/09/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SELINSGROVE

BREWING CO LTD

Date of report: 10/09/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

COUNTRY TAVERN STEAK & SEAFOOD

Date of report: 10/02/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHADE MOUNTAIN VINEYARD & WINERY

Date of report: 10/02/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Single-door refrigerator not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of frost (hindering cold maintenance).) 2(Cheese was held at 45°F, in the customer area, rather than 41°F or below as required - moving excess cheese to other units until proper temperature.)

WEST SNYDER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/02/2020

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BIRDIE’S NEST

Date of report: 10/01/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RICHFIELD MEATS LLC

Date of report: 10/01/2020

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility preparing custom meats using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HACCP plan.)

STAUFFERS BUTCHER SHOP

Date of report: 10/01/2020

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WHISPERING PINES FRUIT FARM

Date of report: 10/01/2020

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Flooring in the second floor warehouse area is made of raw wood and is rough and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.)

UNION

DRIES ORCHARDS

Date of report: 10/21/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FOREST HOUSE HOTEL

Date of report: 10/21/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed an accumulation of grease drips on interior surfaces of the exhaust ventilation hood.)

HELMRICH’S SEAFOOD

Date of report: 10/21/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUNSET VALLEY

BAKERY

Date of report: 10/21/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BONANZA

STEAKHOUSE

Date of report: 10/16/2020

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Accumulation of static dust on ceiling air diffusers in kitchen.)

DIVERSIFIED

TREATMENT ALTERNATIVES

Date of report: 10/15/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KITCH IT TO THE CURB MFF 3

Date of report: 10/15/2020

Town: New Berlin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

YUNG TING

RESTAURANT

Date of report: 10/15/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR TREE #3832

Date of report: 10/06/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIFFLINBURG

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/06/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIFFLINBURG

INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/06/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIFFLINBURG MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/06/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIFFLINBURG AREA HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/06/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

